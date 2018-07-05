Zoo Miami Foundation Received $100,000 Grant From Carnival Foundation for 2017-2018 School Year

Through the Carnival Kids program that promotes wildlife conservation, this grant transforms underserved 4th and 5th grade students into environmental stewards

Zoo Miami Foundation received a $100,000 grant from Carnival Foundation for the 2017-2018 school year to deliver the Carnival Kids program, a unique standards-based interactive program designed to challenge fourth and fifth grade students to become the next generation of environmental stewards. This program promotes wildlife conservation and is specifically designed to provide opportunities to local deserving, underserved students.

The program impacted 788 students in the 2017-2018 school year from John G. Dupuis Elementary, Sweetwater Elementary, Miami Shores Elementary and Florida City Elementary. Through hands-on animal interactions and visits to Zoo Miami and the Everglades, this environmental science program met its goals of: increasing the participants’ science knowledge and their awareness to grow into eco-conscious adults, while supporting the schools’ science curriculums.

“We can’t thank Carnival Foundation enough for their trust and belief in Zoo Miami Foundation for more than two decades now. The Carnival Kids program is an excellent program for our community. Together we hope to continue inspiring the love of science and creation for another 20 years and beyond. Thank you for your unwavering leadership and investment in our children’s future,” said Bill Moore, ZMF President & CEO.

1997 marked the beginning of this long and prosperous relationship between Carnival Foundation and Zoo Miami Foundation. Over those past 21 years, Carnival Kids has grown from engaging a total of 100 students per year to over 700 students per year in an environmental education program connecting them to nature. Throughout the span of their long relationship, 10,401 students have been provided with wildlife and environmental conservation instruction.

ABOUT CARNIVAL FOUNDATION

Carnival Foundation is dedicated to creating positive change through empowering youth, enhancing education and strengthening families in the communities where we live and work. Operating with the belief that being a member of a community means giving something back, Carnival Foundation supports a broad spectrum of organizations that positively impact thousands of youth and families each year through charitable giving, in-kind donations and volunteerism. For more information, visit www.carnivalfoundation.com or call (305)-406-5777.

ABOUT ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION

As a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator, Zoo Miami Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)(3) that supports Zoo Miami through education, conservation and outreach programs; marketing and public relations; volunteer services and financial support for the construction of new exhibits. The Foundation serves more than 20,000 member households through its zoo membership program. For more information, visit www.zoomiami.org or call (305) 255-5551.