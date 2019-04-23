Zoo Miami to celebrate Earth Day at ‘Party for the Planet,’ Apr. 27-28

During “Party for the Planet,” scheduled on Apr. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Zoo Miami guests can enjoy “green” activities and entertainment for the family.

Even the zoo’s animals will be joining the fun with enrichment items made in the new Animal Fun Factory from recycled and natural materials. On Saturday only, Million Trees Miami will be present giving away 100 large trees and 500 small saplings on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below is the schedule for the weekend’s animal enrichment on Apr. 27 and 28:

10:15 a.m., North American River Otter;

10:30 a.m., Tiger;

11 a.m., Orangutan;

11:30 a.m.; Meerkats and Wacky Barn;

Noon, Cassowary;

12:45 p.m., Sloth Bear;

1:15 p.m., Chimpanzee;

1:30 p.m., Giraffe;

2 p.m., Saki monkey;

2:30 p.m., African Elephants;

3 p.m., Howler and Squirrel monkey;

3:30 p.m., Warty pigs/red river hog, and

4 p.m., Black bear

Guests can come in free of charge on these days when they turn in a cellphone as part of our Eco-Cell phone recycling program. These donated cell phones hopefully will help gorillas by reducing the need for coltan — a mineral extracted in the deep forests of Congo in Central Africa, home to the world’s endangered lowland gorillas. Fueled by the worldwide cell phone boom, Congo’s out-of-control coltan mining business has in recent years led to a dramatic reduction of animal habitat and the rampant slaughter of great apes for the illegal bush-meat trade.

Members and children under the age of 2 enter free to Zoo Miami. Parking also is free.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 St. Save time, buy your tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org. More information on Party for the Planet is available at www.zoomiami.org.