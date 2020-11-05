﻿The Holidays are Hear!

Coming into this Fall season, we have so much to be grateful for. We count every blessing and start everyday with an attitude that, slowly but surely, we are creating our new normal.

While the Covid-19 crisis has forced us to think outside the box, it has a surprising bit of good. It has reminded us how delicate our human bodies are and how far a little extra care and attention will go to protect ourselves and our patients from harm.

Kendall Audiology is celebrating the move into our beautiful new office and we are so happy to welcome everyone from our loyal patients to new faces of every age.

We continue to safeguard our patients and staff with increased sanitation processes, air purifiers throughout the office, and we will gladly provide masks for anyone who needs a face covering.

Even with all the changes that our current situation demands, the one thing that has stayed the same is our promise to provide the finest quality hearing care for our community.

We invite anyone in need of hearing protection, a hearing exam, or service on their hearing instruments to call us today and speak with Mercy or Debbie in reception. We will find a solution for you.

Although we are coming into the end of the year, it feels like a fresh start! We are grateful to have something new to look forward to everyday.

Visit our new location: 9900 SW 107th Ave, Ste 202, Miami FL 33176 305-595-1530 www.theaudiologyctr.com