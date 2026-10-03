10th annual Pink Walk scheduled at MDC Kendall Campus, Sept. 20

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The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI) – a leader in disease prevention and early detection – will host its 10th annual WBHI Pink Walk – 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The event brings South Florida together to raise funds for WBHI’s grassroots programs that deliver breast cancer education and early detection resources directly into local communities.

This year, The Pink Walk moves to a new location at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, where runners, walkers, families and supporters will unite leading into Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help transform and save lives.

Now in its 10th year, the WBHI Pink Walk has rallied the community around a simple but critical message: prevention and early detection can save lives. Funds raised through the event support WBHI’s year-round grassroots services, including early detection, health education, care coordination and patient navigation.

“The Pink Walk is more than one morning – it is the community coming together to help us reach women with prevention and early detection resources that can change the course of their lives,” said Andrea Ivory, founder and executive director of WBHI. “As we mark our 10th annual event, every survivor, family, runner, sponsor and partner who stands with us strengthens our ability to help more women beat the odds of breast cancer and heart disease.”

Returning emcee Constance Jones, anchor on NBC 6’s top-rated weekday morning newscast, will lead the event featuring Jon Saxx Entertainment Group with DJ Mike Tee, sponsor giveaways and more. Registration opens at 6 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 6:45 a.m. and race start at 7:30 a.m. The Pink Walk will also cap Miami Dade College’s Changemaker Week, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of health and well-being.

Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, chip-timed bib and finisher medal and can create personal fundraising pages. Fundraising incentives will be awarded at $50, $100, $250, $500 and above, supporting WBHI’s $100,000 goal and services including early detection, health education, care coordination and patient navigation.

The event will feature sponsor samplings from Macy’s, Starbucks, and others. Virtual participants can complete the 5K in their neighborhood, at a park or beach, or another location and are encouraged to challenge three others to participate.

The WBHI Pink Walk also will celebrate the launch of Florida’s new Disease Prevention & Early Detection specialty license plate, now available to motorists statewide. Participants can sign up on-site using their vehicle tag number.

Featuring a distinctive design that supports WBHI’s mission, the plate helps raise awareness of the importance of prevention, early detection and screening for breast cancer and heart disease. For just $25 a year, motorists can help support the fight against both diseases while driving greater awareness across Florida.

The first three people to sign up at the Pink Walk will receive a premium gift basket valued at $400. For more information, visit flbreasthealth.com/license-plate.

The 10th annual WBHI Pink Walk is made possible thanks to generous supporters including host partner Miami Dade College, as well as Turnberry, Jackson Health System, Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, Assurant, Genentech, Mount Sinai Medical Center-Brahman Comprehensive Cancer Center, Kubicki Draper, Florida Mobile Mammography, Gilead Oncology, Kelley Kronenberg Attorneys at Law; joined by essential partners, Macy’s, Starbucks, iRun and Colodny Fass.

Each year, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,000 die. Despite remarkable advances in treatment and early detection, breast cancer remains one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers among American women, and it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths.

The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative

The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI), a leader in disease prevention and early detection is dedicated to transforming and saving lives while providing at-risk women, community members, and college students with the prevention and early detection necessary to beat the odds of breast cancer and heart disease.

The organization firmly believes that early detection and living disease deterrent lifestyles are critical in the prevention and reducing the risks of breast cancer and heart disease, leading causes of death in women.

Throughout the year, WBHI provides those living in South Florida with early detection resources, health education, care coordination, and patient navigation. For more information about the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, visit flbreasthealth.com.

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