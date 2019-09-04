Play for a cause!

5 on 5 full court basketball;
This Saturday, September 7th at Olympic Park in Kendall.

8601 SW 152nd Ave, Miami, FL 33193

9:30 AM start time.

Donations are mandatory for teams wanting to register and play.

