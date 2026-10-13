2026 Subaru Outback: AWD capability with new attitude

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The Subaru Outback always has occupied an interesting place in the automotive world. It started life as something of a crossover between a station wagon and an SUV, but for 2026 Subaru has moved the Outback decidedly toward the SUV side of the equation.

The result is a completely redesigned vehicle with a more upright profile, tougher styling and the same fundamental ingredient that has helped make the Outback popular for decades – standard all-wheel drive.

For 2026, every Outback comes with Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. That is significant because buyers don’t have to move up to an expensive trim level to get all-wheel drive. It is standard equipment across the lineup. Subaru also equips the Outback with X-MODE and other features, giving the vehicle additional traction capability when conditions get difficult.

Miami drivers obviously don’t have to worry about snow and ice very often, but that doesn’t make all-wheel drive irrelevant. South Florida gets plenty of torrential rain, standing water and slippery pavement. The Outback’s AWD system is therefore useful even if its owner never ventures onto a dirt trail.

The 2026 standard models use a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower. Fuel economy is respectable for a midsize SUV with standard AWD, delivering 25 miles per gallon in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

The Outback is also surprisingly useful when it comes to hauling people and things. It measures 191.7 inches long and 74 inches wide, with a height of 67.5 inches. Maximum cargo capacity is 80.5 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded. Ground clearance is 8.7 inches on the regular Outback.

Technology has received a major upgrade for 2026. Every Outback gets a 12.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Subaru also makes its upgraded EyeSight Driver Assist Technology standard, which includes lane keep assist, smart braking and throttle control.

After spending years watching the automotive market change, I think the $34,995 Outback’s biggest strength remains its versatility. It isn’t trying to be a luxury SUV, a muscle car or a dedicated off-road machine. Instead, it is designed to handle the daily commute, carry a family and its luggage, deal with bad weather and to get dirty, when necessary.

For a Miami driver, that combination makes considerable sense. The Outback offers the elevated driving position and utility people expect from an SUV, but without requiring a massive vehicle to get it. Add standard AWD, substantial cargo capacity, modern technology and a starting price below $35,000, and the 2026 Outback remains one of the more sensible choices in the midsize SUV market.

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