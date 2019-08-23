This dialysis team is comprised of extraordinary professionals who are in the throws of kidney disease on a daily basis. These professionals are a diverse team of highly trained and skilled individuals that exude compassion, care, concern, and listening, in dispersing the services they render.

The staff work long, twelve (12) hour shifts and musters the capacity to warmly greet and welcome each patient when they arrive for treatment. The staff is acquainted with patients by their name and chair assignments. After spending so much time together, the staff knows our character, preferences and lifestyle. They have become reservoirs of our medical requirements and personal needs which enables us to form our own village of trust and care.

The dialysis staff works at a steady and hurried pace and responds to the demands for treatment from dialysis machines, doctors, and patients. From the time we enter the treatment room, providing excellent patient care is their utmost priority.

The staff embodies teamwork and simultaneously displays its rewards on a daily basis. The patients experience first hand the comamardiere between the nurses and technicians. The team leader, is a Charge Nurse with exceptional leadership qualities. The Charge Nurse has the uncanny ability to resonate with people. Her soft soothing, voice calms any situation. She is very knowledgeable and never raises her voice, but is the soft voice of authority that is respected by staff, visitors, and patients. The nurses and technicians work cooperatively in concert with each other. They are attuned to the needs of each patient they are assigned. They are our advocates for care and services. Their professionalism and compassion is conveyed and engaged everyday. As recipients of their care, we keenly appreciate and trust their care, advice and service.

Uniquely and collectively, the nurses and technicians each contribute to the successful synergy of the team.

On a daily basis, the staff receives a multitude of indigent patients that are wheelchair bound, walker assisted or require assistance when walking. The staff carefully and meticulously assists patients in manueuring in and out of treatment chairs, they cover us with our blankets when we are cold, provide water when prompted, dispenses medication, consolation, comfort, encouragement and a myriad of human needs that words can not appropriately express.

Routinely, the staff assists patients with their personal needs and belongings. The staff folds blankets, unpacks, and re-packs personal items of patients. At the conclusion of treatment, staff carries these items out for patients. It is not unusual to observe staff members sitting in the lobby with patients after their work day has concluded. They are generally waiting with patients whose transportation has been delayed. When patients are dismayed about treatment, the staff assuage and subdues an array of personal concerns that sometimes arise during treatment. The team is also staffed with a Social Worker and Renal Dietician who excellently contribute in monitoring the mental health and wellness of patients.

Behind the scenes, the administrative staff, nurses, and technicians are guided and supervised by an extremely capable, polished professional, the Center Manager. The Manager directs and performs a plethora of task that benefit the uninterrupted flow of care and services.

Quality patient care and service is the goal that drives the mission of this staff. The outstanding caliber of supervision and leadership is the pillar of this facility and surpasses expectation. The work ethics of this staff is not harnessed by a paycheck, but, patient care.