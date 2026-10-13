Aileen Sabanal is designing Miami literary experiences

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Every city has a few people who do more than participate in its cultural life, they connect it. I aspire to be one of those people, but in Miami’s literary community, Aileen Sabanal really sets the bar.

On Episode 21 of The Miami Book Hub podcast, I finally sat down with Aileen, who describes herself as a “literary experience designer.” Even

she called the title “a mouthful,” but her explanation was beautifully simple: “It’s making books part of life in a bigger way.”

That is precisely what she does. Through book clubs, author events, community partnerships and literary gatherings, Aileen takes reading beyond the solitary act of turning pages and turns it into an invitation to belong.

Her relationship with books began early. By first grade, she was already reading chapter books and gathering classmates in circles to tell them about what she had read. Today, she still engages in what she calls “spontaneous book clubbing” — striking up conversations with readers in bookstores, airports, buses and even on the beach.

“Book clubbing is not just something that I do,” she told me. “It is part of who I am.”

The Miami Book Club, which she founded after moving here, now includes nearly 200 participants across several chapters, including a Spanish-language group and an intergenerational one. Its growth reflects something larger than enthusiasm for books.

“There is a thirst for connection with people. Real-life connection,” Aileen said.

I couldn’t agree more. We live in an age of digital convenience but also profound disconnection. Book clubs create a place where people sit across from one another, share ideas and, perhaps most importantly, disagree without becoming enemies.

Aileen noted that some of the deepest bonds form when members do not like the same book. A good group allows people to be vulnerable, express a different opinion, and still “feel like you’re seen, feel like you’re heard, feel like you’re accepted.”

As I told her, “In these very divisive times,” when so many of us retreat into ideological silos, there is real value in having a safe space to encounter a different perspective, especially around a book.

Aileen’s work now extends across much of Miami’s literary ecosystem. Through Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library, she helped create a book club fair that is evolving into Bookmarked, a larger event combining book clubs, local authors and library resources, which will be taking place at the Main Library on Jan. 23, 2027. Don’t miss it!

She also has launched a recent collaboration — Books & Books & Clubs — with celebrated independent bookstore Books & Books, which offers readers and book groups special access to visiting authors.

And through Bookclubs.com’s Book Club Leaders Circle, she helps leaders build inclusive groups in which every member has a voice.

Then there is Books & Blooms, inspired by Catalonia’s centuries-old tradition of exchanging books and roses on World Book Day. Aileen is developing a full Miami celebration for Apr. 23, 2027 (location pending). Because apparently connecting every reader in Miami was not enough, she also intends to fill the city with roses.

What impressed me most was not the sheer number of initiatives she has created, although I confess I lost track of them during the interview. It was the common purpose behind them: helping people find one another through stories.

At the end of our conversation, Aileen offered a simple invitation: “Keep reading and join a book club.”

I added my own: “Get out of your house, get off your screens, meet and interact with people.”

In other words, read, but don’t always read alone.

To follow Aileen Sabanal’s work and upcoming events, follow her on Instagram: @ReadsbyAileen.

To watch the full conversation—and explore the broader Miami Book Hub Platform (Podcast + Newsletter + Column)—visit ThreeTreasuresPress.com.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!

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