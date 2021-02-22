Alhambra Orchestra joins three rising musicians in virtual concert

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Young winners of Concerto Competition will join the Alhambra Orchestra to play Vivaldi’s Triple Concerto as well as works of Elgar, Goepfart and Mascagni.

Members of the Alhambra Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Andai, have recorded a lively performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Violins and Cello, spotlighting rising stars Sophia Molina (violin), Ian Barnett (violin) and Jonathan Entenza (cello), the winners of the orchestra’s annual Concerto competition for young musicians. The featured soloists are all top students at local high schools.

The free video premieres on Sunday, Mar. 7, 3 p.m., at www.alhambraorchestra.org/youtube, or watch later if you miss the premiere .