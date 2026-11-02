Alliance to End Human Trafficking welcomes 3 new board members

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The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking recently announced the appointments of Ignacio M. Alvarez, Yesenia Sanchez and Stephen K. Talpins to its board of directors, bringing extensive experience in law enforcement, prosecution, business leadership and community partnerships to support the organization’s mission to end human trafficking across Florida.

All three were appointed by Florida House of Representatives Speaker Danny Perez.

“Ending human trafficking requires strong partnerships and leaders who bring different perspectives, experiences and a shared commitmedt to protecting vulnerable individuals,” said Erin Collins, executive Director of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking. “Ignacio, Stephen and Yesenia each bring valuable expertise and a demonstrated commitment to public service and community engagement. Their leadership will help us expand our reach, strengthen partnerships and advance our efforts to prevent trafficking across Florida.”

Ignacio M. Alvarez is the founder and managing partner of the ALGO Law Firm, where his practice focuses on civil and criminal litigation, political advocacy and internal corporate investigations. He is an honorably retired major with the Miami-Dade Police Department, now the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, with 25 years of experience leading complex and sensitive investigations.

Alvarez also has worked with the U.S. Department of State to train law enforcement officers throughout Central America and is a frequent speaker and media commentator on law enforcement, anti-corruption and public safety issues.

Yesenia Sanchez is market president for Cigna’s South Florida and Caribbean markets, where she oversees business growth, client relationships and market development. Since joining Cigna in 2005, she has held multiple leadership positions across sales and public sector markets.

Sanchez also brings a background in public health and higher education, having served as an adjunct professor at Florida International University. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and a Master of Public Health from Florida International University.

Stephen K. Talpins serves as Chief Assistant State Attorney for Miami-Dade County, where he is a member of the State Attorney’s leadership team and has overseen numerous divisions and initiatives, including human trafficking, organized crime, cybercrimes, domestic violence and community outreach.

A nationally recognized advocate for innovative criminal justice strategies, Talpins has delivered more than 200 presentations, published extensively and served on numerous national advisory panels. He was selected as a 2021 National Institute of Justice Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Scholar.

About the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking through education, awareness, training and strategic partnerships. Working with law enforcement, businesses, community organizations and service providers, the Alliance advances collaborative efforts to prevent exploitation, identify trafficking and support survivors throughout Florida.

Learn more at FloridaAllianceEndHT.com.

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