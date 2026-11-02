Animal Services completes largest cruelty case in department history

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In what stands as the largest animal cruelty case in Miami-Dade County Animal Services history, more than 3,700 animals were seized from a property in southwest Miami-Dade where they were found living in deplorable conditions.

The massive operation spanned six days and required the coordinated efforts of 35 Animal Services personnel, working alongside the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFSPCA) to remove the animals and ensure they received appropriate care.

The sheer scale of the case was staggering. More than 3,000 game fowl were among the animals found on the property, alongside dogs, cats, ponies, pigs, sheep, goats, turtles, pigeons, quail, canaries, geese, chickens, rabbits, guinea hens, ducks, a zebu and a bearded dragon.

The discovery of thousands of game fowl amid suspected cockfighting activity raised serious animal welfare concerns and underscored the magnitude of the investigation.

Removing thousands of animals from a single property was an immense undertaking. Over six days, Animal Services personnel worked to assist with the seizure of the animals in coordination with law enforcement and animal welfare partners. Every animal seized required appropriate handling and a plan for care, highlighting the extensive resources and logistical coordination necessary to respond to a case of this magnitude.

Twenty-five dogs and three cats were taken directly into custody of Miami-Dade County Animal Services. The equine and other farm animals also are in Animal Services’ custody, with the SFSPCA providing their care because of its specialized resources and expertise in handling these animals. The coordinated response allowed the agencies to address the immediate needs of thousands of animals while ensuring they were placed under appropriate care.

“This case is unlike anything our department has handled before. The sheer number of animals involved and the conditions in which they were found made this an extraordinary undertaking that demanded an incredible commitment from our team,” said Annette Jose, director of Miami-Dade County Animal Services. “Our staff worked tirelessly over six days alongside our partners to help remove these animals from deplorable conditions. This operation demonstrates the dedication and resources required to protect animals from cruelty and the importance of working together to hold those responsible accountable.”

The presence of more than 3,000 game fowl makes this case particularly significant. Cockfighting is a serious animal welfare concern in which birds may be bred, selected, or conditioned for fighting, potentially exposing them to injuries, suffering and other harmful conditions.

Unlike typical companion animals, game fowl seized from cockfighting operations present significant challenges that often prevent them from being safely placed in adoptive homes. These birds may have severe welfare compromises resulting from their breeding and upbringing. Housing large numbers of game fowl also raises serious concerns about safe handling, disease transmission and the potential risks to other animals and people.

Animal cruelty cases involving thousands of animals also require extensive coordination beyond the initial seizure. Personnel, transportation, veterinary assessments, appropriate housing, and ongoing care are all essential components of the response. The work required to protect these animals continues well after they are removed from the property.

Animal cruelty and neglect can have devastating consequences for animals, making community awareness and responsible reporting critical. Miami-Dade County Animal Services encourages residents to report suspected cruelty or neglect so concerns can be investigated, and appropriate action can be taken.

Residents who witness suspected animal cruelty should report their concerns to the appropriate authorities and provide information, including the location, observations, and any relevant documentation, when it can be obtained safely and lawfully.

This unprecedented operation underscores the critical role of collaboration between animal welfare agencies and law enforcement in responding to complex cruelty cases. Miami-Dade County Animal Services takes all allegations of animal cruelty seriously and remains committed to protecting animals, investigating suspected cruelty and neglect, and working with its partners to ensure animals receive the care and protection they deserve.

About Miami-Dade County Animal Services

Every year Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) provides care and refuge to almost 15,000 lost, abandoned, injured, ill, or abused dogs and cats and affords vaccination and sterilization services to almost 20,000 free-roaming community cats.

Every day, Animal Services staff works diligently to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating onsite adoptions, hosting offsite adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with rescue organizations, volunteers, and adoption partners.

For more information visit www.miamidade.gov/animals

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