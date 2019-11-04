Arbetter’s to induct Grant Miller into its Hall of Fame, Nov. 11

Grant Miller, publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers, has been referred to in some circles as a “hot dog.”

On Monday, Nov. 11, he will be honored by his favorite hot dog eatery, Arbetter’s, with induction into its Hall of Fame. Arbetter’s, along with Dr. Carter Burrus, will induct Miller, as well as celebrate its 60th anniversary. The exciting event will take place on Veterans’ Day, from noon to 4 p.m., at Arbetter’s, 8747 SW 40 St. (Bird Road).

Miller is the third inductee into the Arbetter’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m not sure why I deserve this honor, which has previously been bestowed upon outstanding people like Marc Buoniconti and Dr. Carter Burrus,” says Miller. “Maybe it’s because I can eat five Arbetter’s hot dogs, with chili and cheese fries, and two corn dogs, in one sitting.”

David Arbetter, proprietor of Arbetter’s, knows why.

“Grant Miller is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he says. “Grant has coached high school and youth sports for 40 years and is one of those people who make Miami-Dade such a great place.”

In 2018, Arbetter’s and Dr. Carter Burrus honored inducted Marc Buoniconti into hall of fame for his tireless work leading The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Previously, the restaurant inducted Burrus himself for decades spent as a teacher and coach at Christopher Columbus High School and Michigan State, followed by an incredible career teaching at Miami Dade College.

Each year, Arbetter’s dedicates a day to honor a Miami native whose leadership and commitment to the local community has made the Miami-Dade a better place.

Arbetter’s will give away free t-shirts on Nov. 11 to the first 100 attendees. For the crowd’s enjoyment, there will be a band and magic performance by “The Ted” as well as autograph signing by Boston celebrity Mark Valerio.

Arbetter’s was founded in 1959 by David’s father Bob Arbetter, and the eatery is renowned for its friendly staff, family-like atmosphere and the best hot dogs and chili South Florida.