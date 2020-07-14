Ask Helen from THE PALACE

Q: I was considering a move to a Senior Living Community before the Coronavirus Pandemic, but now I’m just not sure. Is it still safe? How are residents being protected?

A: These are undoubtedly unprecedented times which have caused many of us to reevaluate the plans we made early in 2020. However, I encourage you to move forward with your plans to call a Senior Living Community home. Not unlike the peace of mind that a maintenance-free lifestyle afforded residents prior to COVID-19, those moving to a Senior Living Community will find an entire team dedicated to their health, wellness and overall safety.

For example, at The Palace communities, rigorous precautionary measures have been put in place to protect the community. We work closely with the CDC and the Department of Health, and adhere to local and state guidelines, including testing our team members on a bi-weekly basis. This helps assure both residents’ and staff’s safety and guards against the rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

With social distancing often tied to feelings of isolation, residents at communities have the advantage of never truly being alone. Daily, one-on-one visits from members of our staff ensure our residents are mentally and emotionally stimulated. Plus, virtual and online programming means residents can stay connected and explore the world from the comfort and convenience of their residences. There are numerous ways to stay active and engaged –

from college-level courses conducted via Zoom with the University of Miami’s Osher program to live-streamed concerts and fitness classes.

Remaining in your existing home may come with challenges such as safely going to the grocery store. As cases continue to rise throughout South Florida, you may find you’ll have to rely on neighbors’ kindness for grocery shopping. At our communities, residents continue to enjoy a variety of mouthwatering menu options thanks to the creative talents of our executive chefs and their culinary teams. Residents can choose to have their menu choices delivered directly to their door or dine in the dining room with friends at proper social distancing. This eliminates the stress of shopping or preparing meals, gives choices and reduces the stress of isolation during a global pandemic when anxiety is high.

In addition to not having to cook, residents at The Palace communities enjoy weekly housekeeping, laundry service and a full list of onsite amenities. They can also feel confident that each staff member entering their residence had undergone extensive screening, including daily temperature checks, travel history, and exposure to other people.

An additional benefit of residing in a Palace community is peace of mind for when life doesn’t go as planned. Staff is around 24 hours a day to assist with any emergencies that arise and if you’re feeling under the weather, one of our nurses can come do a wellness check. In addition, doctors come on site for routine visits across a variety of specialties. Because healthful living includes social, mental and physical wellness.

In addition, be mindful that we’re also in the midst of hurricane season, which runs through November 30. Should a major storm impact us, the pandemic will compound the typical frenzy of hurricane preparedness and clean up. A Senior Living Community provides additional comfort and peace of mind, knowing everything is handled by a professional, experienced team committed to residents’ safety.

Most importantly, communities such as The Palace offer a comprehensive menu of specialized care. We offer a full continuum of care ranging from independent living to assisted living, memory care and home health services. You can rest assured should your needs change, a caring and supportive staff will be there to meet those needs, now and in the future.

But, you don’t have to take my word for it that a Senior Living Community is your best option. Here’s what a few of our residents and their families have to say:

I cannot find words to adequately express my gratitude to the splendid group of dedicated people who dedicate many long hours at personal risk to safeguard the wellbeing of The Palace residents. Our loneliness is alleviated by the knowledge that so many kind folks care and are attentive to our needs – Elena R.

On behalf of my entire family, we want to express our gratitude to all the staff members at The Palace Gardens. They had been of much help with us, reinventing ways to communicate with our loved ones – Edwin C.

I’d just like to take this opportunity to thank you and your entire staff for the wonderful job you’re doing protecting your residents from an enemy that is just about impossible to keep out – Ileana M.

The caring and professional commitment you are demonstrating every day is palpable. People like you on the ‘frontline’ are some the ‘unrecognized’ heroes so….again thank you – Nathan V.

Sincerest thanks to all of the staff for the compassionate and outstanding care you provide for the residents. I feel so much better when I receive notifications from you, about the protocol and safeguards in place, to protect my aunt and all of the other residents, whether it’s from the coronavirus, flu, or a hurricane – Tina A.

