Baptist Health And Advanced Recovery Systems Announce Partnership

Two behavioral health care leaders join together to offer treatment for substance use disorders and mental health conditions in South Florida.

Advanced Recovery Systems and Baptist Health South Florida announce their partnership of three new drug and alcohol treatment centers in South Florida. These centers, called The Recovery Village at Baptist Health, will offer a continuum of care for adults who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions, for both inpatients and outpatients.

The partnership of these two leading health care organizations will help increase access to addiction treatment in South Florida. The Recovery Village at Baptist Health will accept most private insurance policies with private pay rates available. Together, Advanced Recovery Systems and Baptist Health South Florida will make high-quality rehab accessible in the region at several facilities.

“We’ve successfully helped thousands of individuals on their road to recovery from addiction through our patient-centered approach and focus on evidence-based care,” said Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Recovery Systems, Mitchell Eisenberg, MD. “We look forward to serving the South Florida community in partnership with Baptist Health by providing high quality, effective treatment at our newest facilities.”

The new centers located in Lake Worth and Miami will be part of Advanced Recovery Systems’ nationwide network of accredited rehab centers, which provide addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment to adults.

“We are proud to partner with Advanced Recovery Systems to provide high-quality addiction treatment services in our community,” said Nancy Batista-Rodriguez, CEO of Baptist Outpatient Services. “This partnership allows us to work together to provide increased services and access to care. Together, we are committed to taking care of the overall health of our patients and their families, with a more personalized approach and the necessary resources at their disposal.”

To learn more about The Recovery Village at Baptist Health, visit www.floridarehab.com.