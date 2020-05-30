Bean Automotive Group: A New and Safe Way to Shop for Cars

The Bean Automotive Group is committing to a safer car shopping process by integrating a new payment feature. Their new process is simple, digital, and done right from your home.

In light of the recent events, Bean Auto felt it was necessary to make some new improvements to the traditional car shopping experience. The Bean Automotive Group is an ownership group of four Miami car dealerships: Kendall Toyota, Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, and Lexus of West Kendall.

“We are helping our technology partners develop new systems and processes that will ultimately be used at other car dealers in the state.”- Rey Dominguez, IT Director at Bean Automotive Group.

When you visit any of the four car dealerships’ websites, you can now explore a new digital feature called “Personalize My Payment.” This new feature helps shoppers customize their payment and see what price is fit for them. It’s a new paperless process where customers no longer need to visit the store to obtain a customized payment specific for them. Customers also have the option to have their new or used cars delivered to their home or get curbside pick-up.

New digital changes are also being done to the dealerships’ auto service departments. Customers can now call to have their car picked-up for service. Customers who chose to take their car in person will now have the option to pay from their phone without having to visit the cashier. It’s an easy and safe paperless option with limited person to person contact. With all these new advances, Bean Automotive Group is proud to be one of the first dealerships to go fully digital!