Belen Jesuit student-athletes sign national letters of intent

Belen Jesuit School has announced that eight student-athletes have signed their national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the Belen Jesuit Dining Hall.

The signing ceremony was streamed live via the school’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/BelenJesuit.

“Every year we take great pleasure in seeing the players achieve their dream of advancing to play at the next level,” said Jerry Albert, head baseball coach. “It’s definitely been a unique year. These guys all missed out on their junior seasons and the fall has been much different as well. To their credit, the kids have maintained focus throughout it all. Each is headed to a program that is a perfect fit for their future, both on the field and in the classroom.”

Baseball recruits are: Dorian Gonzalez, University of Miami; Giovanny Cueto, Wake Forest University; Jorge Louis DeGoti, University of Florida; Esteban Rodriguez, University of Richmond; Jack Sampedro, Amherst College; Carlos Iglesias, Loyola University New Orleans, and Robert Fernandez, Miami-Dade College.

In cross country, Javier Vento will be attending the University of Florida.

“Javier has made us proud throughout his very successful high school running career as he left his mark as one of our best all-time runners,” said Frankie Ruiz (Class of 1996), head cross country coach. “I am thrilled of his commitment to the University of Florida where he will without a doubt elevate to that next level. UF is an excellent academic institution with a highly accomplished running program led by Coach Solinsky, who is regarded as one of the top collegiate distance coaches.

“Javier follows in the footsteps of several notable Belen graduates such as Jose Garcia (2003) and Elliot Clemente (2012) who have also gone on to have very successful collegiate running careers at UF,” Ruiz added.

“I am proud of our Wolverines who, as true student-athletes, have achieved the Magis — both on the field and in the classroom. Congratulations to them as well as their families, coaches, and teachers who have supported their formation throughout their years at Belen,” said José E. Roca (1984), principal.

Belen Jesuit is located at 500 SW 127 Ave.