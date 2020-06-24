BET SHIRA PRESENTS DRIVE-IN SHABBAT TO PRAY TOGETHER AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING

WHAT: Drive-In Shabbat

WHERE Bet Shira Congregation 7500 Southwest 120th Street Pinecrest, Florida 33156

WHEN: Friday, June 26, 2020, 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – Saturday, June 27, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

DETAILS: In an innovative effort to worship together as a community but still maintain social distancing, Bet Shira Congregation has come up with a creative program for its congregants to welcome and end Shabbat (Sabbath) together.

Drive-In Shabbat is a unique and one of a kind event, which has never been done at a synagogue in South Florida.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic drive-in movie theatre we will return to our congregational campus in Pinecrest, just outside our synagogue building, to celebrate this religious service together once again. Rather than pray inside the building, we will be hosting services in the parking lot.

Families can be together in their cars and spend the Sabbath with their Bet Shira community during this naturally social distanced event.

Bet Shira’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Ben Herman, will be joined virtually by Cantors in Israel and Argentina leading the congregants in music and prayer. Space is limited, and RSVP is required.

The June 26 services will feature prayers and songs welcoming the Shabbat. A children’s service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Regular services will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The June 27 gathering will highlight the end of Shabbat and welcome the new week with the traditional Havdalah service. Rabbi Ben Herman and UptownDale the in-arena host of the Miami Heat will share the stage along with other virtual guests.

The event is free of charge to the community and donations are welcome. Bet Shira will have a live component on our Main Stage, in addition to a virtual one on the BIG SCREEN above.

“The Torah teaches us, ‘It is not good for man to be alone,’” explained Rabbi Herman. “We are creating a safe physical opportunity for people to connect with one another.”

Log onto betshira.org for more information on how to join ‘DRIVE-IN SHABBAT’ and for a list of all of Bet Shira’s events.

Bet Shira Congregation is a Conservative Jewish synagogue in Pinecrest, Florida. Founded in 1985, Bet Shira is the only Conservative synagogue in South Miami-Dade County.

Translated from Hebrew, the name Bet Shira means House of Song and represents the vibrant, upbeat and dynamic community.

For more information about Bet Shira’s DRIVE-IN SHABBAT and for media opportunities, contact Event Coordinator Ana Fidanque at info@betshira.org or at (305) 282-7555.