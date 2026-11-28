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Cailyn Campbell was once so shy she wouldn’t speak to her tennis coaches, or anyone outside her immediate family — not even cousins or grandparents.

Today, at 16, she competes against the world’s best pickleball players, travels to professional tournaments and handles interviews with ease.

The once-quiet child has found both her voice and her confidence. She is one of pickleball’s youngest rising talents.

Campbell was born in Homestead and moved to Palmetto Bay with her family at age 9. As a young child, she had selective mutism and did not speak in social settings, although she was talkative at home.

Her parents introduced her to tennis when she was 3 years old. She says her quiet nature helped her focus. While other children socialized, she spent time in her own world, feeding balls to herself and practicing.

“I think it helped me get better in the sport,” she said.

She gradually became more comfortable speaking with people, but it was pickleball that really brought her out of her shell. Clinics, tournaments and meeting players from all over helped her grow more confident.

Pickleball entered her life at 13, thanks to older brother Cason who also plays professionally. He needed someone to hit with, and his sister was an experienced tennis player. The transition, however, was not immediate.

“I didn’t really like it too much in the beginning,” she recalled. “I was so set on tennis. Also, I wasn’t very good when I started.”

Cason became her training partner and informal coach, drilling with her every day and helping develop her game. The more she played — and the better she became — the more she enjoyed it. After competing in tournaments and performing well, Campbell began to believe she had a future in the sport. About two years ago, she made the switch from tennis to pickleball.

By 15, Campbell had turned professional. She signed a contract with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) in 2025. A victory over a top-seeded player at 14 had helped put her on the map.

She has since earned three PPA bronze medals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. One accomplishment stands out: her women’s doubles bronze, which marked the first time she had reached a tournament semifinal.

“I had a great partner, and I was really happy that I was good enough to compete alongside her,” she said.

Competing against older professionals brings its challenges. Campbell said the biggest is learning how to adjust during a match. An opponent may change strategy after losing the first game, and knowing how to respond takes experience.

“It’s about knowing when to adjust your game plan and patterns,” she explained.

Since 2025, Campbell has played for Major League Pickleball’s SoCal Hard Eights. Experiencing team competition is exciting.

“Having a team supporting you on the sideline no matter what happens on the court, all that crazy, loud positive energy cheering you one while the crowd goes crazy — it is really cool,” she said.

In 2026, she signed with Six Zero Pickleball, an Australian-based brand that she said has made her feel like part of a family.

Behind the competition is a demanding routine. When she is home, Campbell has fitness training three mornings a week, homework and hours of drilling with Cason on the family’s home court. During tournaments, she competes in three events a day, continuing as long as she keeps winning.

Her brother and training partner is one of her closest supporters. Because there are relatively few professional players in Miami-Dade County, they often travel to Broward together for practice matches against other professionals.

She is known for staying calm under pressure. Her ability to remain focused has become one of the hallmark qualities of her game.

There also is a playful side to Campbell. Spectators may see her dancing on the court.

“I love music and dancing and having fun, so I just do it whenever there’s music — or if I’m singing in my head,” she laughs.

Away from pickleball, Campbell enjoys being with friends and outdoors, although she admits she does not have much free time. Her parents play a major role in making her career possible, driving her to tournaments, supporting her financially and, just as importantly, standing behind her whether she wins or loses.

Looking ahead, she hopes to climb the professional rankings, earn more medals and eventually win a gold. She is also preparing to launch her company, Court Composure, selling hoodies and other merchandise featuring inspirational sports-related messages. The name reflects the composed presence people often notice when she competes.

But the most meaningful measure of how far Campbell has come is not a medal or a contract. It is the confidence she has gained along the way.

For young people who are shy, she has a simple message: “Don’t be afraid to come out of your shell and talk to people. If you’re nice to others, they will usually be nice back to you.”

And if speaking up feels difficult at first?

“There is no need to rush,” say said. “Nobody’s judging you.”

To learn more about Cailyn Campbell, follow her career and see her latest results, visit cailyncampbell.com

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