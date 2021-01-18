Carrot Express Opens in Downtown Dadeland Wednesday, January 20th

Opening in CityPlace Doral, Brickell and Boca Raton by early 2021

Since 1993, Carrot Express founder Mario Laufer has been on a mission to create Miami’s healthiest dishes with a flavorful twist. What started in a gas station on Miami Beach now has seven locations in the magic city and more on the way. This Wednesday, on January 20th Carrot Express will open their doors in Downtown Dadeland. By the end of February 2021, the healthy empire will unveil their first location outside of Miami in Boca Raton. Later this year, additional outposts will debut in CityPlace Doral, Brickell, Weston, Kendall and Las Olas.

Laufer is thrilled to grow the wholesome legacy throughout South Florida. He shared, “We are so excited for this new chapter of Carrot Express! We feel a lot of the neighborhoods we’re expanding to (like Downtown Dadeland) are lacking in healthier cuisine and we want to help fill that void.” Laufer also added, “People are becoming more conscious about what we put into our bodies and we want to help support their healthy choices.”

The Downtown Dadeland location is 1,800 square feet featuring indoor and outdoor seating with the capacity to seat 30 guests inside and 24 seats outside. Takeout and delivery will be available immediately after opening. The space will incorporate the similar relaxed atmosphere of Carrot Express featuring their branded colors of orange and green. The nourishing hub features something for every kind of dietary restriction in addition to their vast and expansive menu including a wide range of salads, smoothies, bowls, wraps, fresh pressed juices and smoothies. Their newest additions also include the Lily’s Date Shake ($1 of each beverage goes to Gig’s Playhouse), Avocado Toast topped with tuna or salmon tartare, Healthy Burger Bowls and a Vegan Picadillo Bowl.

Downtown Dadeland is located at 8880 SW 72nd Pl., Kendall, FL 33156. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 11 am until 9 pm. Deliver and takeout orders can be made directly through the Carrot Express website or via ChowNow, Toast, Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub. Currently, Carrot Express has locations in Downtown Miami, Midtown, South Beach, North Beach, Aventura, Coral Gables and Miami Shores. Stay updated on their future openings and visit www.EatCarrotExpress.com or follow along on Instagram @CarrotExpress.