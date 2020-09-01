Chabad Women’s Circle of Kendall/Pinecrest Gala Opening Event

Prepare for Rosh HaShanah with a virtual cooking presentation from the comfort of your home as the Chabad Women’s Circle of Kendall/Pinecrest invites you to their Gala Opening Event featuring Paula Shoyer, author of The Kosher Baker and The Healthy Kosher Kitchen as well as many more amazing cookbooks. Paula will share tips on holiday cooking, making cooking meaningful, and cooking healthy while in-quarantine.

Please RSVP to ChabadofKendall.org/ womenscircle . Once you RSVP you will receive a link to join.

Register by September 3rd and receive a special package of the foods being presented at the Event. Packages will be available for pick up on Monday, September 7th, 3:00- 4:00 pm at Chabad of Kendall/Pinecrest.

Virtual cooking demonstration Event takes place on Zoom, Tuesday, September 8th, 7pm. Cost is $18 to attend.