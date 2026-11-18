Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For generations of South Florida families, the first sign of Christmas was the glow of lights through the trees at Tropical Park, spotted from the back seat on the drive down the Palmetto Expressway. This season, Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park carries that hometown tradition into its fourth year from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027.

Produced by Loud And Live, the Miami-based entertainment company behind many of the region’s large-scale events, the 14-acre celebration debuts the 230-foot America 250 Wheel, a classic European-style Christmas market, and new experiences for families, all set along a mile of lights synchronized to music.

Christmas Wonderland pairs the nostalgia Miami’s grownups remember with a polished, modern holiday night out built for today’s families, couples and friends. Guests will find immersive themed worlds designed by award-winning creative teams, more than 50 unlimited carnival rides, hundreds of photo moments, craft cocktails and coquito, seasonal brews, and a lineup of Miami’s favorite local food vendors. Every ride, show, and attraction is included with a single admission ticket.

“Miami grew up celebrating Christmas at Tropical Park, and our job is to give the next generation a version of that tradition worth passing down,” said Tony Albelo, president of Loud And Live events. “This year we invested in the details guests feel the moment they walk in, from a light show choreographed to music every hour, to a Christmas market inspired by the fabulous holiday markets of Europe. It is the kind of night families, couples, and friends will want to make part of their season every year.”

Light Up the Night: A mile of lights, choreographed to music

At the heart of Christmas Wonderland is Tinsel Trail, a mile of lights that winds through all six of the park’s holiday worlds. What drivers glimpse from the Palmetto is only a preview. Every hour on the hour, the entire mile-long trail comes together for Light Up the Night, a synchronized light and music spectacular in which every archway, display, and installation along the route moves in time to a holiday soundtrack. The show travels through the themes of the trail, from the Miami color of HoliDade to the frosty hush of Arctic Delight, and builds to a parkwide finale in the European-style new marketplace.

Guests will reach for their phones, and many will find themselves lowering them to take in the moment with the people beside them. Light Up the Night is included with admission and runs every hour, every night of the season.

New for 2026

• America 250 Wheel: Rising 230 feet above Tropical Park, the America 250 Wheel is billed as the world’s largest portable observation wheel and was built to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. Each of its 45 gondolas honors one of the 45 U.S. presidents and shares historical facts with riders, while views from the top stretch up to 14 miles. The 700,000-pound wheel arrives on 11 tractor-trailers. Rides are included with paid admission.

• Christmas Marketplace: The Christmas Marketplace makes its debut as a new addition to Tinsel Trail, bringing the spirit of Europe’s Christmas markets to Tropical Park. Twinkling chalets and picturesque photo moments surround the park’s towering Christmas tree, where artisans and local Miami vendors offer holiday classics like handcrafted ornaments and seasonal treats. Guests can warm up and get cozy with hot cocoa from a toppings bar and spiced cider, roasted nuts, and an array of delicatessen delights, all while enjoying classic Christmas carols and visits from St. Nicholas.

• Duck Discovery: Complimentary for children 12 and younger, this parkwide hunt follows a flock of 24 festive rubber ducks that have waddled away from the North Pole. Kids pick up a Duck Passport at the entrance, register at the Duck Depot, and search Tinsel Trail for the four to five varieties hidden each night, earning a dated stamp for every new find. Collect 10 different ducks to earn a four-pack of tickets for a return visit or find all 24 to win a grand prize for the 2027 season. A daily “Today’s Flock” sign at the entrance and on social media shows which ducks are out each night.

• Holiday Harmonies: On Choir Nights, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, local choirs fill the park with carols, and each evening closes with a song the whole crowd sings together.

• Santa’s Enchanted Forest Memory Lane: A tribute along Tinsel Trail to the holiday tradition South Florida families grew up with at Tropical Park, Memory Lane brings back original set pieces, classic photo spots including Surfin’ Santa, and the signature jingle generations of Miamians still know by heart.

Six themed holiday worlds

• Tinsel Trail connects six themed worlds, each with its own look, photo moments, and surprises.

• HoliDade, presented by Estrella Insurance, is a tribute to the people, culture, and neighborhoods of Miami-Dade County, with more than 12 photo installations designed by award-winning Moyano Productions, the creative team behind the Museum of Ice Cream. Highlights include the Gingerbread Lifeguard Stand, a sugar-frosted nod to Miami Beach, and the Toy Factoria, a twinkling ode to Hialeah.

• Town Square, presented by La Colonia, is a storybook hometown setting with twinkling lights, festive storefronts, and classic holiday décor, plus Tony’s Tree Farm and a vintage Christmas truck ready for its close-up.

• Sweet Street, presented by Amanda Demanda. Sweet Street transforms into a vibrant landscape of candy canes, gingerbread, and holiday confections. The themed area features whimsical décor and family-friendly photo moments, with on-site safety reminders and holiday tips from this year’s returning sponsor, Amanda Demanda, underscoring the firm’s commitment to community well-being during the season.

• Toy Town: Oversized toys, Santa’s Elf Brigade, kid-sized rides including the Kids Wheel, and a Letters to Santa station where children can send their wishes to the North Pole.

• Arctic Delight: Guests step through a wall of snow into a frosty winter scene. Adults can raise a glass at Nelson’s Nightcap Bar, presented by XXL Wines, pouring wine, Champagne, seasonal cocktails, and ready-to-drink cans.

• Santa’s Village: At the end of the trail, Santa welcomes guests to the North Pole among the reindeer stables and busy elf workshops. Professional commemorative photos with Santa are available for an additional fee, with advance booking recommended.

Rides, food and drink

Beyond the trail, The Magnificent Midway delivers more than 50 rides, from three roller coasters and high-energy thrill rides to family favorites such as the carousel and bumper cars, all included with admission.

Food and drink are part of the night. Some of South Florida’s favorite food trucks and local vendors serve holiday sweets, local specialties, and carnival classics, while festive bars pour coquito, craft cocktails, and seasonal beverages throughout the park. XXL Wines presents Nelson’s Nightcap Bar in Arctic Delight, pouring wine, Champagne, ready-to-drink mixed drinks, and more, while Cervecería La Tropical returns as the official beer partner with refreshing seasonal brews.

Dates and hours: Thursday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027.

Location: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami, FL 33155.

Regular season hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. Extended

hours: Gates open at 4 p.m. daily Nov. 23 to 28 (Thanksgiving week) and Dec. 21 to Jan. 2 (winter break).

Holiday hours: Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving, 4 to 11 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve (Noche Buena), 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 1 ; New Year’s Day, 4 p.m. to midnight. Closed: Monday, Nov. 16; Monday, Nov. 30, and Monday, Dec. 7.

Admission: Ages 13 and older, $39.99 online, $45.99 at the gate; children 4-12, $29.99; children 3 and younger are free.

Admission includes unlimited rides, the America 250 Wheel, live shows, Light Up the Night, photo opportunities, and Santa encounters.

Carnival games, food, beverages, merchandise, and professional photos with Santa are additional. Weekday Online Bundle Deals are available in limited quantities online until 5 p.m. on the day of admission, plus taxes and fees. Blackout dates apply.

Parking: Free on-site parking, with VIP parking available for purchase. Free trolley service runs from the main lots until one hour after closing.

Tickets and information: MiamiWonderland.com.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.