Comcast is boosting internet speeds for most of its customers throughout South Florida. That means they’ll have the speed they need to do all their favorite things online, plus keep their growing number of “smart” devices connected at the same time.

About 85 percent of local Comcast Internet customers that subscribe to one of four speed tiers will have their download speeds upgraded. These are:

Performance tier customers will have their speeds increase more than 60 percent from 60 Mbps (Megabits per second) to 100 Mbps

Blast! tier customers will have their speeds increase more than 30 percent 150 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Extreme tier customers will have their speeds increase 20 percent from 250 Mbps to 300 Mbps

Extreme Pro tier customers will have their speeds increase 50 percent from 400 Mbps to 600 Mbps

These speed increases are the latest in a series of moves by Comcast to support growing consumer demand for super-fast, high-capacity Internet connections that can handle the explosion of connected devices that are powering the smart home. According to research by Cisco, every person in the US has an average of 8 connected devices – and that is expected to grow to more than 13 devices per person by 2022.

“With the prevalence of connected devices like security cameras, video doorbells and smart TVs now in customer homes, internet speeds play a more important role than ever,” said Amy Smith, senior vice president for Comcast’s Florida Region. “Boosting internet speeds gives our customers the ability to experience the absolute best quality and performance from the growing number of devices in today’s digital homes.”

In addition, Comcast offers South Florida customers a single platform to manage and protect all the connected devices in their homes. Xfinity xFi gives customers more speed, the best in-home Wi-Fi coverage, and easy to use controls over their home Wi-Fi networks. With xFi, customers can:

Manage their children’s screen time and pause Internet access

Protect all their IoT and home automation devices from unwelcome security threats

Be combined with xFi Pods to extend Wi-Fi coverage to hard to reach rooms of virtually any home

Over the next several weeks, customers who lease a gateway will automatically receive the new speeds without having to reset their modems. Other customers who purchased their own modems should check online to see if they need a new device that is capable of handling these faster speeds (http://mydeviceinfo.comcast.net/).