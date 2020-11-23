Commissioner Joe A. Martinez distributes free turkeys to residents in need

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez on Nov. 23 distributed free turkeys to residents in University Lakes Trailer Park, a mobile home community for the Thanksgiving holiday. The turkeys were distributed to residents less fortunate.

“Many families are facing challenges with a variety of hardships. With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, dinner with loved ones should not be one of them. The holiday season should be a time for giving, and this year in the spirit of giving, it’s important to make sure the neediest residents are able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Commissioner Martinez. “Helping people in their time of need always gives me a sense of joy and gratification. In doing so, I fulfill my mission to serve the residents of this community. There is no better way to show my thankfulness and support for our community than to come together and give back to people.”