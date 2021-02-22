Community Action and Human Services Dept.provides free tax prep to eligible residents

Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) is offering free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) now through Apr. 15.

“For more than 36 years, CAHSD employees, who are also IRS-certified tax preparers, have provided free basic tax preparation services to Miami-Dade County residents,” said Annika S. Holder, CAHSD interim director. This service is available to individuals/households earning $57,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English speaking residents.

“This free service provides important support to help Miami-Dade families navigate tax preparation, especially given the additional financial stresses caused by the pandemic,” said Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor. “I am so proud that Miami-Dade County employees are lending their services and a helping hand to some of those who need it most.”

Miami-Dade County residents in need of assistance are encouraged to gather the documents listed and contact one of the CAHSD Community Resource Centers to verify eligibility and schedule an appointment. All tax returns will be electronically filed.

Required Documents:

• Current State of Florida picture ID;

• Social Security Card for taxpayer, spouse, and all dependents;

• Verification of income (examples: W2, 1099-Misc, SSA-1099, 1099-R, etc.)

• Bank routing and account number for direct deposit of refund, and

• Proof of Market Place Insurance 1095-A (if applicable).

Area participating CAHSD Community Resource Centers:

Accion, 970 SW First St., Miami, FL 33130, third and fourth floor, 305-545-2245

Culmer, 1600 NE Third Ave., Miami, FL 33136, 305-254-5804

Naranja, 13955 SW 264 St., Miami, FL 33032, 305-258-5471

Perrine, 17801 Homestead Ave., Miami, FL 33157, 305-438-4161

Florida City, 1600 NW Sixth Ct., Florida City, FL 33034, 305-247-2068

Frankie Shannon Rolle/ Coconut Grove, 3692 Grand Ave., Miami, FL 33133, 305-446-3311

CAHSD is nationally accredited and the largest provider of comprehensive social services in Miami-Dade County. Services are offered to individuals and families at every stage of life, from before birth to the elderly, and are designed and coordinated to address and relieve hardships associated with poverty.

For more information about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) or to learn more about the Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department programs, call 786-469-4640 or visit on the web at www.miamidade.gov/socialservices.