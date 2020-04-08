A Coronavirus Testing Center is now open at the Youth Fairgrounds. This center will be a drive-through testing site for adults 18 and older with COVID-19 symptoms. The center will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. until the appointments are completed. To schedule a test, residents can call 305-499-8767 for an appointment. This site is by appointment only.

“I am happy to announce that after all of our hard work, we opened a testing site at the Youth Fair today. I thank the Mayor, my colleagues, the State, the Youth Fair and FIU for the collaborative effort in opening this testing site,” said Commissioner Martinez.