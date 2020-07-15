Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Miami-Dade Young Democrats

Today, the Daniella Levine Cava campaign announced an endorsement from the Miami-Dade Young Democrats, a local chapter of the Florida Young Democrats.
Endorsement Chair Matteo Marchetti shared, “The Miami-Dade Young Democrats are proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her campaign for mayor of Miami-Dade County. Ms. Cava’s career, experience, and forward facing ideals make her a powerful force for the interests of the young people of Miami-Dade County who are facing the established and growing problems of climate catastrophe, stagnant wages, and high housing costs.”
Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I am proud to have the support of these civically-engaged and politically-active young people who know that it’s time for a new vision rather than broken promises of the past. I will work diligently as Mayor to usher in transparency, accountability, and progress to County Hall – and I will rely on the young leaders of our county for their bold ideas, ingenuity, and to hold me accountable each step of the way. I’m honored and ready to be their champion as we work to meet this moment and win the new era for their collective future!”
The growing list of organizations and leaders endorsing Daniella includes:
EMILY’s List
Sierra Club
SEIU Florida
New Florida Majority
Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)
Equality Florida
Ruth’s List Florida
VoteWater.org
Miami-Dade Lesbian Gay Transgender and Allies (LGBTA) Democratic Caucus
Communications Workers of America, Local 3122
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 121
Teamsters Local 769
Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade
Former FL Chief Financial Officer and gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink
Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel Powell
State Senator Annette Taddeo
State Senator Oscar Braynon
State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez
State Senator Jason Pizzo
State Representative Nick Duran
State Representative Dotie Joseph
Former State Senator Daryl Jones
Former State Representative Annie Betancourt
Former State Representative Willie Logan
Commissioner Eileen Higgins
Commissioner and former Mayoral candidate Jean Monestime
Former County Commissioner Ruth Shack
Former County Commissioner Charles Dusseau
School Board Member Dr. Larry Feldman
North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham
Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch
Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl
Opa Locka Vice Mayor Chris “EL Rukn” Davis
Miami Shores Vice Mayor Alice Burch
Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell
South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris
Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi
Surfside Commissioner Tina Paul
Aventura Commissioner Howard Weinberg
Florida City Commissioner Sharon Butler
Florida City Commissioner Avis Brown
Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola
North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond
North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph
Pinecrest Councilwoman Anna Hochkammer
Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Marsha Matson
Bay Harbor Islands Councilmember Kelly Reid
Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott
Redland Community Council Councilwoman Mary Waters
Redland Community Council Member Wilbur Bell
Cutler Bay Councilman Roger Coriat
Cutler Bay Councilman BJ Duncan
Miami Shores Councilman Sean Brady
Former Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff
Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns
Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Lindsay
Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard
Former Mayor of South Miami Dr. Anna Price
Haitian-American community leader Francesca Menes
Haitian-American community leader Marlene Bastein
Chair of Historic Hampton House and Catalyst Miami past board chair Jacqui Colyer
Former Chairman of the Public Health Trust Larry Handfield