Daniella Levine Cava Endorsed by Miami-Dade Young Democrats

Today, the Daniella Levine Cava campaign announced an endorsement from the Miami-Dade Young Democrats, a local chapter of the Florida Young Democrats.

Endorsement Chair Matteo Marchetti shared, “The Miami-Dade Young Democrats are proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her campaign for mayor of Miami-Dade County. Ms. Cava’s career, experience, and forward facing ideals make her a powerful force for the interests of the young people of Miami-Dade County who are facing the established and growing problems of climate catastrophe, stagnant wages, and high housing costs.”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I am proud to have the support of these civically-engaged and politically-active young people who know that it’s time for a new vision rather than broken promises of the past. I will work diligently as Mayor to usher in transparency, accountability, and progress to County Hall – and I will rely on the young leaders of our county for their bold ideas, ingenuity, and to hold me accountable each step of the way. I’m honored and ready to be their champion as we work to meet this moment and win the new era for their collective future!”

The growing list of organizations and leaders endorsing Daniella includes:

EMILY’s List

Sierra Club

SEIU Florida

New Florida Majority

Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates (FAPPA)

Equality Florida

Ruth’s List Florida

VoteWater.org

Miami-Dade Lesbian Gay Transgender and Allies (LGBTA) Democratic Caucus

Communications Workers of America, Local 3122

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 121

Teamsters Local 769

Blue Wave Coalition of Miami-Dade

Former FL Chief Financial Officer and gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink

Congresswoman Debbie Murcasel Powell

State Senator Annette Taddeo

State Senator Oscar Braynon

State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez

State Senator Jason Pizzo

State Representative Nick Duran

State Representative Dotie Joseph

Former State Senator Daryl Jones

Former State Representative Annie Betancourt

Former State Representative Willie Logan

Commissioner Eileen Higgins

Commissioner and former Mayoral candidate Jean Monestime

Former County Commissioner Ruth Shack

Former County Commissioner Charles Dusseau

School Board Member Dr. Larry Feldman

North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham

Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George ‘Bud’ Scholl

Opa Locka Vice Mayor Chris “EL Rukn” Davis

Miami Shores Vice Mayor Alice Burch

Miami Springs Vice Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell

South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris

Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi

Surfside Commissioner Tina Paul

Aventura Commissioner Howard Weinberg

Florida City Commissioner Sharon Butler

Florida City Commissioner Avis Brown

Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola

North Miami Beach Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond

North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph

Pinecrest Councilwoman Anna Hochkammer

Palmetto Bay Councilwoman Marsha Matson

Bay Harbor Islands Councilmember Kelly Reid

Pinecrest Councilwoman Katie Abbott

Redland Community Council Councilwoman Mary Waters

Redland Community Council Member Wilbur Bell

Cutler Bay Councilman Roger Coriat

Cutler Bay Councilman BJ Duncan

Miami Shores Councilman Sean Brady

Former Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff

Former North Miami Mayor Kevin Burns

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Lindsay

Former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard

Former Mayor of South Miami Dr. Anna Price

Haitian-American community leader Francesca Menes

Haitian-American community leader Marlene Bastein

Chair of Historic Hampton House and Catalyst Miami past board chair Jacqui Colyer

Former Chairman of the Public Health Trust Larry Handfield