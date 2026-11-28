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The annual deadline to either submit or renew association records to Miami-Dade County’s Community Associations Registry is Feb. 1, 2027.

The Consumer and Neighborhood Protection Division at Miami-Dade County’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) reminds community association board members that the time to act is now.

Condominium associations, co-ops and homeowners’ associations (HOAs) are required to either register or renew every year. Among the information that is required to keep updated are a current list of officers and directors, business address and contact information, a copy of the association’s governing documents, structural reports including recertification records and planned capital projects.

Submitting information by the February deadline ensures an association is compliant with Miami-Dade County’s Ordinance for the Registration of Community Associations. The goal is to ensure Miami-Dade residents have an easily accessible and centralized registry of information and copies of certain documents associations are required to maintain under Florida Statutes.

“Providing transparency to homeowners who seek more accountability and responsiveness from their associations is crucial to improving the quality of life in our county,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The registry puts critical information readily available at residents’ fingertips.”

Residents can read about the full requirements in the Community Associations Registry and Resources webpage at www.miamidade.gov.

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