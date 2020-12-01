Diaz, Gilbert elected next county commission chair and vice chair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami-Dade County Commission on Nov. 19 unanimously elected Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz as its next chair, and Oliver G. Gilbert III as the next vice chair. Their two-year terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

Commissioner Diaz has served on the commission since 2002 and also served as commission vice chair from 2009 to 2010. Prior to joining the county commission this month, Commissioner Gilbert served as mayor of Miami Gardens for eight years.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to be selected as chair-elect to lead this commission for the next two years. I want to thank my colleagues for their confidence and entrusting me with this extremely important position,” Commissioner Diaz said. “I know we are going through some very trying times, but I’m confident that working together, staying united and speaking with one voice, we will come out stronger than ever for the betterment of our community. I look forward to working with each one of you, along with the mayor and the administration, to make the next two years the best they can be for our residents. Once again, thank you.”

Commissioner Diaz will serve as the commission’s presiding officer for the remainder of this year whenever acting chair Rebeca Sosa is not available.

“How we move forward is the charge and mission of the commission,” Commissioner Gilbert said. “I’m honored to be chosen and excited to serve as vice chair. I’m ready to get to work moving the county forward.”