Dinosaurs Live! at Zoo Miami January 18 – June 14 2020

Dinosaurs LIVE! presented by Metro By T-mobile is coming to Zoo Miami on January 18, 2020 with more than 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and displays that look like the real animals that once existed! Prepare to see these extinct creatures come back to life in an extraordinary outdoor Jurassic adventure. Open daily during normal zoo operating hours only through June 14, 2020, this exhibit will take zoo guests back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Among the dinosaurs on exhibit, guests will be thrilled to discover favorites like a fully grown “spitting” Dilophosaurus, fast moving carnivores named after its two crests, and of course, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, whose name means “Tyrant Lizard King” due to its size and power. The baby T-Rex looks as vicious as the grown one. Other dinosaurs may be easily recognized by visitors, including the Quetzalcoatlus, one of the largest flying creatures to ever exist, the Triceratops family complete with a nest of hatchlings and the Apatosaurus is reminiscent of the famed Brontosaurus (he’s a close relative)! The Stegosaurus meaning “roofed lizard” is another well-known animal with broad bony plates from its neck down to its back, with the tip of its tail bearing long spikes for battle. Our feathered Utahraptor will make you believe you are seeing the real thing with his 9 inch curved lethal claw! One of our smallest dinos is a group of Compsognathus with the body size of a chicken.

Guests may be amazed to find dinosaurs they never knew about, including some with fascinating features, like the Pachycephalosaurus – whose name means “thick headed lizard”. Its thick skull was surrounded by blunt bony knobs and spikes, making it stand out from the other dinosaurs. The Suchomimus is identified by its resemblance to the crocodile and you’ll find him lurking in the water. The Edmontonia stands out as an armored herbivore with its bulky, broad and tank like figure. The Megalosaurus, resembling the T-rex, was also a large carnivore, weighing as much as a Black rhino.

“We believe our guests’ fascination with dinosaurs will bring them to the zoo. Many people know more about dinosaurs than animals that are still present today. We invite visitors to feed their dinosaur fixation by visiting Dinosaurs Live! at Zoo Miami,” said Zoo Miami Director Carol Kruse.

This exhibit is nothing short of amazing! Guests will be surrounded by several other dinosaurs, along the zoo walkways, including a couple of Coelophysis, very fast runners with curved necks that resemble long legged birds, aDeinonychus slashing through its fallen prey and another watching on as guests pass by. On display will also be an impressively horned Diabloceratops, and an interactive photo opportunity with a Pachyrhinosaurus.

There will be so much to see, learn and experience at this one-of-a-kind exhibit by Billings Productions, a leading provider of animatronic dinosaurs. You may have to come more than once to take it all in! Dinosaurs LIVE! is included with Zoo admission and is open from daily from January 18 to June 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 street; Miami, FL 33177. General zoo admission is: $22.95/adult, plus tax and $18.95/child (3-12) plus tax. Children under two, zoo members, and parking are free. Zoo Miami’s hours are 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Ticket booths close at 4 p.m. For more information please visit http://www.zoomiami.org or call (305) 251-0400.