Drive-in theater pulls up to Miami’s Youth Fair Grounds, Aug 14

1 of 2

3FEO Entertainment has just the ticket to remedy COVID-19 boredom and cabin fever. Starting Aug. 14, the Coral Gables-based firm is raising the curtain again on a bygone pastime with the launch of “Drive In at The Fair,” a multi-use drive-in theater housed in the home of Miami’s annual Youth Fair at Coral Way and 109th Avenue.

Drive-In at The Fair will showcase classic motion pictures and family-friendly movies, live performances, events, concerts, and theater – all at a social distance that allows visitors to enjoy al fresco entertainment from the safety of their own cars. The Drive In at The Fair will also be available to rent for those looking for a unique, safe, and fun venue for everything from corporate meetings and fundraisers to private dance recitals and private screenings.

After five months of staying at home and socially distancing, Miami’s pandemic-weary community is ripe for the new outdoor theater, noted George Cabrera, President and CEO of 3FEO Entertainment.

“Our goal is to bring the community and performers together in a way that keeps people safe, while still allowing our entertainment industry to open up,” Cabrera said. “This is a way to bring everyone together while meeting the demands of our ‘new normal.'”

Opening night is Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. – and who better to usher in the new Drive-In attraction than Miami’s favorite fictional bad boy, Tony Montana (with his infamous “little friend”) in the 1983 crime drama Scarface.

Drive-In at The Fair’s schedule kicks off with five screenings per weekend. Showings will include “crowd-pleaser classics” as well as kid-friendly options, including:

8/14 – Scarface (6 p.m.)

8/15 – Addams Family (2:30 p.m.); Scarface (6 p.m.)

8/16 – Secret Life of Pets 2 (2:30 p.m.)

The venue accommodates over 150 cars parked on The Fair grounds to watch films and other events on large video screens in corner areas for easy viewing. The complex also includes an outdoor stage for live concerts and other performances, and future plans to add a small circular stage for standup comedy and more intimate theater performances.

“Our goal is twofold,” Cabrera explained. “We want to help our community gather again safely and enjoy movies and shows together in a way we have not been able to do since the pandemic started. And we want to give actors and musicians a chance to get back on stage and reconnect with their audiences.”

Visitors will be assigned numbered parking spaces when they go online to purchase tickets: starting at $11 per person, and free for kids ages 15 and under.

Concessions will be available for ordering food and beverages up to 45 minutes before show time that will be delivered to customers’ cars, which can also be pre-ordered in advance.

Tickets for opening weekend are on sale now. To purchase movie tickets as well as pre-order food and beverages, please visit www.3Feo.com. For more information, follow @3FEOEntertainment on Instagram and on Facebook.