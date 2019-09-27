Elementary school launching its first school newspaper

Print readership is on a steady decline. During a time where technology takes precedence over the days of picking up a good ol’ fashioned newspaper, the students of Calusa Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade, are getting a chance to feel what almost seems a bit nostalgic and are starting a printed school newspaper!

Calusa is making sure their school motto of being “A Step Ahead” is maintained in all facets of education. Although keeping students up to date with technology is very important in today’s fast paced, digital world – having hands on experience with an actual printed school newspaper is something that this “A” rated school wanted to implement this year. This newspaper will provide not only information to the Calusa community, but will also give students the opportunity to participate and see themselves, classmates and teachers in the publication. The excitement this will create with children looking forward to seeing their photos, works of art and/or writings as contributions will reinforce a strong sense of pride already felt by those in the Calusa family. In addition, this may ignite a passion for some students and help foster future journalists.

Being one of the top ranked public elementary schools in all of Miami-Dade County certainly means the bar is set high and the administration and staff are always looking to surpass those high expectations. The launch of “The Calusa Times” certainly falls in line with that. We invite you to check out our first publication, our school and this journey into journalism.

Calusa Elementary School is located at 9580 W Calusa Drive, Miami, FL 33186. For more information, call 305-385-0589 or visit www.calusaschool.org.