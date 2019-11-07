Experience Zoo Lights Miami from November 29 – December 29 on Select Nights at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami’s special holiday event features one million bright, animal shaped and dazzling tree lights. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now!

Zoo Lights Miami, Zoo Miami’s winter holiday celebration event, returns this year with one million bright, animal shaped lights and dazzling tree lights. Zoo Lights will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on select nights from November 29 through December 29.

Beginning on November 29 and for every night of Zoo Lights, guests can enjoy animal encounters, free Snowman’s River boat rides, hot chocolate and cookies*, photos with Santa*, and holiday shopping at the Zoo gift shop*. We will also have complimentary entertainment, including themed evenings with contests to win prizes, a tree lighting ceremony on November 29th, holiday movies, holiday karaoke, storytelling, light shows, music and dance performances, arts and crafts, and more. See the schedule of events and entertainment below:

Date Theme Activity November 29 & 30 PJ & Onesie Nights Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday pajamas/snuggies/onesies. – Tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29 at 7:30 pm – Performances by Actor’s Playhouse on Nov. 30 December 6 & 7 Galactic Nights Guests are encouraged to dress like their favorite Star Wars, Star Trek, or Guardians of the Galaxy characters. – Performances by CMC School of Music & Coral Reef Sr. High on Dec. 6 and Be Dance Studio on Dec. 7 December 13 & 14 Ugly Sweater Nights Guests are encouraged to dress in ugly sweaters. – Performances by George W. Carver Elementary on Dec. 13 and Talents Unleashed on Dec. 14 December 20, 21 & 22 Superhero Nights Guests are encourage to dress as a their favorite Superhero. – Performances by Braddock Gems on Dec. 20, Miami Dance Project on Dec. 21 and Miami School of the Arts on Dec. 22. December 27, 28 & 29 Santa & Elf Look-A-Like nights Guests are encouraged to dress as Santa, Mrs. Claus or his elves. – Performances by Dance Steps on Dec. 27 and Hipnotic Dance Studio on Dec. 28

Regular admission to Zoo Lights is $15.95 per person plus tax. Pre-sale tickets are available now for only $10 and packages also have discounted prices until November 11th. Guests are encouraged to acquire their tickets and packages at shop.zoomiami.org early as some nights sell out. The General Zoo Lights Package is $17.95 plus tax and includes Zoo Lights admission, Snowman’s River boat rides, hot chocolate and cookies. The Zoo Lights Miami Photo Upgrade is $37.95 plus tax and includes two 6×8 prints, three 3×4 prints with Santa (1 pose), digital photos and an ornament. For more information on Zoo Lights, admission and packages, visit zoomiami.org.

*available for purchase