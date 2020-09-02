First Virtual Zoorun5k, October 2-11, 2020

West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Zoo Miami Foundation team-up to encourage the community to go wild, get healthy and have fun from the safety of their own neighborhood.

Zoo Miami Foundation and West Kendall Baptist Hospital have partnered again to offer the ZooRun5k, but this year it will be virtual, from October 2-11, 2020. The fundraiser will honor healthcare and conversation heroes while ensuring the health and safety of each other!

Did you know that a zebra herd is called a dazzle? We want you to dazzle together for the first ever virtual ZooRun5k. Swing from the trees on your regular jogging path or run like a cheetah on your treadmill for 3.1 miles. However you choose to move, do it this year at a virtual version of our ZooRun5k. A virtual race allows you to complete the 5k wherever you are anytime between October 2 and October 11. The convenience factor is key as you can step out your front door and start the race. Track your miles with your phone, Fitbit, or any tracker of your choice. If you’re a serious racer and want to snag a gold placer medal in your age category, you’ll need to submit a photo of your timed results online through your participant account by midnight October 11, 2020. The fastest male and female participants in each age category will receive a placer medal.

Register today for only $12 at: www.zoomiami.org/run. All registered participants are eligible to receive a $4 discount to Zoo Miami, a themed Spotify playlist, a personalized bib, a finisher certificate, and other digital swag! Look the part with a cool zebra and neon green athletic shirt ($12), medal ($10), and festive socks ($10) available for purchase + $4.50 for shipping, in addition to the registration fee*.

All net proceeds benefit West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Zoo Miami Foundation. All orders placed August 31 – October 18, 2020, will be mailed and received by the participant 3-4 weeks after the race.