FIU Music Festival 2019 brings renowned classical and jazz artists to Miami

Festival features three-time Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Joey Alexander, acclaimed cellist Julian Schwarz, pianist Vadym Kholodenko, the Amernet String Quartet, and more

On Oct. 26, the FIU School of Music will kick off its annual FIU Music Festival, bringing together acclaimed artists from across the classical and jazz music world for three weeks of performances and master classes at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center, located at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

This year’s festival, which will run through Nov. 10, will feature 11 concerts by artists that include three-time Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Joey Alexander, cellist Julian Schwarz, pianist Bernadene Blaha, organist and FIU alumna Katherine Meloan, musicologist Frank Cooper, pianist Stephen Scott, the FIU Jazz Faculty Quartet, the FIU Festival Orchestra, the FIU Symphony Orchestra and Choirs, the FIU Jazz Big Band, and others.

Also performing will be FIU’s Artists-in-Residence faculty: pianist Kemal Gekic and violinist Robert Davidovici. The Amernet String Quartet also will perform with their newest member, second violinist Avi Nagin.

This year, three concerts are co-presented by the Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, including a solo recital with the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medalist Vadym Kholodenko, along with the Borodin Quartet and the Z.E.N. Trio.

“I am so proud and delighted that we have the music festival this year offering eleven nights of the world’s greatest musicians working alongside and performing for our students and the Miami community,” said Interim Director of the FIU School of Music Karen Fuller.

The festival also offers a combination of unique, hands-on learning experiences for music students each fall. FIU students are given the opportunity to learn from, and play with, the best in the business. Students also prepare, produce, and manage the festival while developing their entrepreneurial acumen and fluency in music management under the guidance of faculty and professionals.

The FIU Music Festival is presented by the FIU School of Music and funded in part by Ocean Bank, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Betsy Hotel. Concerts will be held at FIU’s Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, FL 33199.

For more information on the festival schedule and concert lineup, please visit https://carta.fiu.edu/music/festivalschedule/.