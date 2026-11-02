Florida Task Force One back from deployment

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Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s (MDFR) Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) returned to South Florida on Monday, Oct. 12, following its deployment to North Florida in response to Hurricane Isaias.

The 88-member team departed Miami-Dade on Oct. 9 as a Type I State of Florida US&R asset, equipped with specialized search and rescue resources, swiftwater and flood rescue capabilities, and four canine search teams.

After staging in Tallahassee and receiving mission briefings from state officials, FL-TF1 mobilized to Molino in Escambia County ahead of the storm’s landfall. Once conditions permitted, team members conducted damage assessments, identified potential hazards, and coordinated with local and state agencies to support affected communities.

Throughout the deployment, FL-TF1 remained prepared to conduct specialized rescue operations, provide medical assistance, and support disaster recovery efforts as needed.

FL-TF1’s return marks the completion of another deployment in support of communities impacted by a natural disaster, continuing its longstanding mission of providing specialized emergency response capabilities when and where they are needed.

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