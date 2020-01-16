Friendship Circle of Miami 11th Annual Walking4Friendship 3K

On Sunday, February 23, 2020 Friendship Circle of Miami will be hosting their 11th annual Walking4Friendship 3K. Walking4Friendship’s opening ceremony and walk begins at 9 a.m. at Friendship Circle’s campus, located at 8700 SW 112 Street, Miami, Florida.

This year’s walk is presented by Milam’s Market and is open to people of all ages and abilities. As in previous years, organizers expect close to 2000 participants. The funds raised from this popular event will support Friendship Circle’s many programs as well as its new community center, the region’s first of its kind, scheduled to break ground in November 2020.

Walking4Friendship is a beloved community event that raises crucial funds and awareness for Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization that benefits children and adults with special needs. The nonprofit provides enriching programs including sports, music, life skills, camp, yoga, equine therapy and other exciting activities.

Registration is free online, and all registrants receive a free Walking4Friendship T-shirt. Visit www.walking4friendship.com to register.

Following the walk will be a Community Carnival that features carnival rides, food, entertainment, fun and friendship.

“Every step matters,” says Nechama Harlig, Co-director, Friendship Circle of Miami. “We are so thankful to all of the participants and generous corporate and community sponsors for their participation in this year’s event.”

WHO: Friendship Circle of Miami

WHAT Walking4Friendship 3K

WHEN: Sunday, February 23, 2020

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Friendship Circle of Miami

8700 SW 112 Street

Miami, Florida

PARKING: Parking will be available directly across the street. There will be attendants on site to direct cars.

SCHEDULE: 8:30 am: Register and pick-up T-shirt

9:00 am: Opening Ceremony and Walk

11:00 am: Community carnival, fun, food, games and entertainment

INFO: Registration is free when you register online, VISIT

www.walking4friendship.com to register today!

All registrants receive a free Walking4Friendship T-shirt

Hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and ice cold refreshments will be available for purchase

SPONSOR: The 2020 Walking4Friendship 3K offers prime sponsorship opportunities for businesses.

https://www.walking4friendship.com/Static/sponsor-sign-up

Friendship Circle of Miami

Children with special needs face many challenges, among them isolation and lack of relationships. They could have the best professional help, but they don’t necessarily have friends, don’t attend regular social gatherings like most, and their classmates can’t interact with them in the same way as most children.

For the past 15 years, Friendship Circle has been bridging this gap through inclusive programs that help children with special needs develop friendships through sports, music, life skills training, summer- and winter- camp, yoga, equine therapy, and other exciting activities.

Mission

Friendship Circle of Miami is a nonsectarian, community-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that creates friendship and develops life skills for individuals with special needs through teenage volunteers and community outreach.