Friendship Circle Presents Heart and Soul Award

On November 7th, Friendship Circle will host its inaugural Heart and Soul Benefit to raise funds for a new Community Center for individuals with special needs. The affair will honor Board Member and esteemed neurologist Dr. Trevor Resnick, recipient of the nonprofits Heart and Soul Award for his decades-long commitment to improving the lives of children with autism and other neurological disorders.

“Dr. Resnick exemplifies the spirit, character and ethical standards of a true pioneer in the field,” stated Rabbi Yossef Harlig, Executive Director of Friendship Circle. “He chose the practice of medicine because he felt it was a career where he could make a difference in people’s lives.” A native of South Africa, Dr. Resnick moved to Miami in the early 1980s to develop pediatric programs for patients with autism, epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Through the course of his work, he helped build a legacy of advancement in the treatment of these disorders and pioneered, with his colleagues at the children’s hospital, a world-renowned epilepsy surgery program.

The treatment of autism requires multidisciplinary interventions, especially community programs that are integral to the “best” outcomes for children with special needs. “Friendship Circle is one of those invaluable programs,” stated Dr. Resnick. “The program helps children with special needs develop crucial social and life skills by pairing them with teenage volunteers. The teenagers provide the friendship, social interaction and acceptance these children desperately need.” Dr. Resnick has contributed to the design of the programs at Friendship Circle, which have shown improvement in social development and a sense of belonging to the greater community.

Dr. Resnick is most proud of his contributions to the development of an internationally renowned comprehensive epilepsy program at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Looking forward, he feels that “the discovery of crucial therapies and treatments will continue to improve outcomes for children with autism.” For the hundreds of families the Friendship Circle serves, there is hope and the expectation, that there will be more effective treatments and ultimately, a cure.

His contributions as a clinician, educator, and researcher will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7th at Friendship Circle’s Heart and Soul Benefit. To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit friendshipcirclemiami.org/event.

About Dr. Trevor Resnick

Dr. Resnick is a Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Miami School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. He received his medical degree from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and completed his Pediatric residency at the University of Connecticut Medical Center and Neurology training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. Resnick has authored numerous scientific publications and edited books and journal supplements. He is a member of Friendship Circle’s Board of Directors and a member of editorial boards of pediatric and neurology journals. His research interests have focused on the neurodevelopmental correlates of chronic epilepsy and the use of neuro-diagnostic techniques for seizure localization and semiology.