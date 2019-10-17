Friendship Circle Set to Host Inaugural Heart and Soul Benefit

Nov. 7 event in Miami to honor Dr. Trevor Resnick of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, raise funds and awareness for nonprofit’s brand-new community center

Friendship Circle of Miami will host its first-ever Heart and Soul Benefit on Thursday, Nov. 7 inside the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf at 125 SW North River Drive in Miami. The dinner event will feature live music, a tribute to a renowned pediatric neurologist and updates on the nonprofit’s planned one-of-a-kind community center.

Friendship Circle operates with the mission to offer friendship and acceptance to individuals with disabilities through one-to-one connections with teenagers. The inaugural benefit will offer an opportunity for community leaders and supporters throughout Miami Dade County to unite and celebrate the power of friendship.

The benefit begins at 7 p.m. Dr. Trevor Resnick of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the event’s special honoree.

“We are thrilled to have another opportunity to bring our amazing group of supporters together for a one-of-a-kind event,” said Friendship Circle Executive Director Rabbi Yossi Harlig. “We thank our sponsors for their continued generosity and look forward to recognizing Dr. Resnick for his decades-long commitment to improving the lives of our children.”

Benefit sponsors include:

Tracey and Bruce Berkowitz

Doctors Hospital, Baptist Health South Florida

Stacy and Jon Bolduc

Joe and Aida Roisman

David and Cristina Evensky

WLRN

“We are proud to support Friendship Circle and the first Heart and Soul Benefit,” said Tracey Berkowitz, who is also a member of the nonprofit’s Board of Directors. “There is no facility that caters to the social needs of individuals with disabilities – the event will go a long way towards making the dream of our brand-new community center a reality.”

For more information, visit www.friendshipcirclemiami.org/event.