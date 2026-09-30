Galloway Farm Nursery: Growing a Beautiful Butterfly Garden | Patricia Kyle & Grace Gonzalez

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Michael Miller, Host, sits down with Patricia Kyle, Owner of Galloway Farm Nursery, and Grace Gonzalez, Marketing Manager @PlantwithGrace for a conversation about Galloway Farm Nursery and its place in the South Florida community.

Patricia and Grace share their perspectives on the nursery, their passion for plants and gardening, and what goes into growing and connecting with customers in Miami’s unique landscape. Tune in to learn more about the people behind Galloway Farm Nursery and their commitment to helping South Florida grow.

📲 Follow them on Instagram:

@Galloway_farm_nursery

@plantwithgrace

🌐 Website:

Galloway Farm Nursery

📍 Featuring:

🌿 Patricia Kyle – Owner | Galloway Farm Nursery

🌿 Grace Gonzalez – Marketing Manager | @plantwithgrace

📍 Filmed in Miami, Florida

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ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

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