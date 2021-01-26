Governor’s Panel on Excellence Awards Gold Seal to The Palace

The Palace at Kendall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been recognized for excellence in care management and quality of life for residents by the Governor’s Panel of Excellence in Long-Term Care.

The prestigious “Gold Seal” recognition was presented to only 85 nursing homes in Florida. The Palace is the only one of three in Miami-Dade County to receive this award and is the only one in the county to have a 100 regional score and a statewide score of 99.

The Governor’s Gold Seal Award program recognizes nursing homes that demonstrate excellence in long-term care over a sustained period while promoting the stability of the profession and facilitating the physical, social and emotional well-being of nursing center residents. The award is effective from January 1, 2021-December 31, 2023.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” said Liliana Patterson, administrator of The Palace at Kendall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “We’ve previously received this recognition, and it means a great deal that our efforts continue to exceed those that are required. For example, our Quality Assurance Performance Improvement Program has many initiatives geared to flu season and these were quickly adapted for the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s very validating to receive this recognition and have our efforts acknowledged.”

Established in 2002, the Gold Seal Award was developed and is implemented by the Governor’s Panel on Excellence in Long-Term Care, which is comprised of persons appointed by the Governor’s Office, Agency of Health Care Administration (AHCA), Department of Health, Department of Elder Affairs, Florida Health Care Association (FHCA), Florida Life Care Residents Association (FLCRA), Leading Age Florida, and the State Long Term Care Ombudsman.

In addition to the Governor’s Gold Seal award, The Palace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has received the coveted 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and the Gold Seal of Approval™ from The Joint Commission Accreditation, an independent, not-for-profit organization, which accredits and certifies more than 20,500 health care organizations and programs in the United States. It is also US News & World Report’s #1 rated best nursing home in Florida.

“We’re continually striving to exceed our residents’ and families’ expectations and raise the bar in what is required. It is so important when families are seeking a nursing home, there is some standard of comparison and they can put faith in these reviews,” added Patterson.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, while the vast majority of nursing homes in the state adhere to the laws requiring high quality of care, Gold Seal Award recipients meet rigorous criteria and are evaluated relative to the performance of their peers in the region. The performance criteria include:

· Have no Class I or II deficiencies within 30 months preceding their application

· Evidence of financial soundness and stability

· Participate in a consumer satisfaction process involving residents, family members and guardians

· Involve families and members of the community in the facility on a regular basis

· Have a stable workforce

· Have an outstanding record with the State Long-Term, are Ombudsman Council

· Provide targeted in-service training to meet training needs

The Palace’s continuum of care on the Kendall campus also includes The Palace Suites, a luxurious independent living community; The Palace Royale, a “catered living” community; The Palace Renaissance, an assisted living community. In Homestead, there is The Palace Gardens, an assisted living community, and The Palace at Coral Gables offers active retirement living. The newest Palace community, The Palace at Weston, is under construction and will open in 2021. For information about The Palace’s communities, please call (305) 271-2220 or visit www.ThePalace.org.