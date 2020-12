On Friday, Dec. 11, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) worked with Jackson Healthcare System to surprise local nurse, Miriam Perez with some holiday cheer in the form of gifts for the entire family, VISA gift cards, energy efficient holiday decorations and a happy holidays yard sign.

An annual tradition, this celebration marked the 12th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their service to their country and the community.