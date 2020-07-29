Help Michael, help you!
Saving Together: 10 Ways the Whole Family Can Save On Energy This Sizzling Hot...
With everyone spending more time at home, along with record-breaking high temperatures, your air conditioner (A/C) and other appliances are working twice as hard...
Homelessness is STILL an issue in Miami-Dade County
It's 2020 and we STILL have a homeless problem in Miami-Dade County; we could do better!
S. Miami/ Coral Gables Elks Lodge celebrates Jubilee Year
July 18, 1945, World War II was coming to an end as Harry S. Truman, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin met at the Postdam...