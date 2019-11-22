Holiday gifts for Zoo animals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Not only do humans enjoy receiving and opening presents during the holidays, Zoo Miami’s animal residents do too! Included with admission, Holiday Gifts for the Animals* takes place on select days in November and December, including Christmas Day. Visitors will be entertained watching the animals joyfully open holiday gifts prepared by zookeepers. Below please find the holiday gifts schedule.
|Date
|Time
|Animal/Activity
|
Nov. 30
|10:30 a.m.
|Tree kangaroos open holiday presents
|2:00 p.m.
|Asian small clawed otters receive pine cones with treats
|
Dec. 1
|10:30 a.m.
|Greater one horned rhinos enjoy a holiday pool party
|2:00 p.m.
|Flooded forest aviary animals receive paper mache ornaments with treats inside
|
Dec. 7
|10:30 a.m.
|Jaguars receive holiday-themed ice treats
|2:00 p.m.
|Warty pigs get holiday wrapped treat boxes
|
Dec. 8
|11:00 a.m.
|Birds in Wings of Asia enjoy holiday festivities!
|2:00 p.m.
|Flooded Forest animals receive Australian pine holiday tree with edible ornaments
|
Dec. 14
|10:30 a.m.
|Dhole receive holiday gift boxes filled with treats
|2:00 p.m.
|Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies
|
Dec. 15
|10:30 a.m.
|Tiger gets holiday themed ice treats and Bauducco Panettone Boxes
|2:00 p.m.
|African elephants get giant holiday trees decorated with their favorite treats
|
Dec. 21
|11:30 a.m.
|Lions get holiday-themed ice treats
|2:00 p.m.
|Red river hogs get festive treat boxes
|
Dec. 22
|11:00 a.m.
|Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts
|3:00 p.m.
|Giant river otters get holiday themed ice treats
|
Dec. 24
|11:30 a.m.
|Asian elephants gets edible ornaments (painted coconuts)
|2:00 p.m.
|Mongoose lemur get holiday trees with fruit ornaments
|
Dec. 25
|12:30 p.m.
|Meerkats get Australian pine tree and small holiday wrapped treat boxes
|2:00 p.m.
|Spider monkeys get paper mache ornaments stuffed with treats
|
Dec. 28
|10:30 a.m.
|Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts
|1:30 p.m.
|Chimpanzees get holiday presents
|
Dec. 29
|11:30 a.m.
|Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies
|2:00 p.m.
|Sloth bear gets holiday gift boxes filled with treats
*Animals and times are subject to change without notice.