Holiday gifts for Zoo animals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Not only do humans enjoy receiving and opening presents during the holidays, Zoo Miami’s animal residents do too! Included with admission, Holiday Gifts for the Animals* takes place on select days in November and December, including Christmas Day. Visitors will be entertained watching the animals joyfully open holiday gifts prepared by zookeepers. Below please find the holiday gifts schedule.

Date Time Animal/Activity Nov. 30 10:30 a.m. Tree kangaroos open holiday presents 2:00 p.m. Asian small clawed otters receive pine cones with treats Dec. 1 10:30 a.m. Greater one horned rhinos enjoy a holiday pool party 2:00 p.m. Flooded forest aviary animals receive paper mache ornaments with treats inside Dec. 7 10:30 a.m. Jaguars receive holiday-themed ice treats 2:00 p.m. Warty pigs get holiday wrapped treat boxes Dec. 8 11:00 a.m. Birds in Wings of Asia enjoy holiday festivities! 2:00 p.m. Flooded Forest animals receive Australian pine holiday tree with edible ornaments Dec. 14 10:30 a.m. Dhole receive holiday gift boxes filled with treats 2:00 p.m. Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies Dec. 15 10:30 a.m. Tiger gets holiday themed ice treats and Bauducco Panettone Boxes 2:00 p.m. African elephants get giant holiday trees decorated with their favorite treats Dec. 21 11:30 a.m. Lions get holiday-themed ice treats 2:00 p.m. Red river hogs get festive treat boxes Dec. 22 11:00 a.m. Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts 3:00 p.m. Giant river otters get holiday themed ice treats Dec. 24 11:30 a.m. Asian elephants gets edible ornaments (painted coconuts) 2:00 p.m. Mongoose lemur get holiday trees with fruit ornaments Dec. 25 12:30 p.m. Meerkats get Australian pine tree and small holiday wrapped treat boxes 2:00 p.m. Spider monkeys get paper mache ornaments stuffed with treats Dec. 28 10:30 a.m. Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts 1:30 p.m. Chimpanzees get holiday presents Dec. 29 11:30 a.m. Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies 2:00 p.m. Sloth bear gets holiday gift boxes filled with treats

*Animals and times are subject to change without notice.