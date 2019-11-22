Holiday gifts for Zoo animals

Not only do humans enjoy receiving and opening presents during the holidays, Zoo Miami’s animal residents do too!  Included with admission, Holiday Gifts for the Animals* takes place on select days in November and December, including Christmas Day.  Visitors will be entertained watching the animals joyfully open holiday gifts prepared by zookeepers.  Below please find the holiday gifts schedule. 

Date Time Animal/Activity

Nov. 30

 10:30 a.m.      Tree kangaroos open holiday presents
  2:00 p.m.         Asian small clawed otters receive pine cones with treats
     

Dec. 1

 10:30 a.m.      Greater one horned rhinos enjoy a holiday pool party
  2:00 p.m.         Flooded forest aviary animals receive paper mache ornaments with treats inside
     

Dec. 7

 10:30 a.m.       Jaguars receive holiday-themed ice treats
  2:00 p.m.         Warty pigs get holiday wrapped treat boxes
   

Dec. 8

 11:00 a.m.       Birds in Wings of Asia enjoy holiday festivities!
  2:00 p.m.         Flooded Forest animals receive Australian pine holiday tree with edible ornaments
     

Dec. 14

 10:30 a.m.         Dhole receive holiday gift boxes filled with treats
  2:00 p.m. Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies
     

Dec. 15

 10:30 a.m.     Tiger gets holiday themed ice treats and Bauducco Panettone Boxes
  2:00 p.m. African elephants get giant holiday trees decorated with their favorite treats
     

Dec. 21

 11:30 a.m.       Lions get holiday-themed ice treats
  2:00 p.m.         Red river hogs get festive treat boxes
     

Dec. 22

 11:00 a.m.       Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts
  3:00 p.m.         Giant river otters get holiday themed ice treats
     

Dec. 24

 11:30 a.m.     Asian elephants gets edible ornaments (painted coconuts)
  2:00 p.m.    Mongoose lemur get holiday trees with fruit ornaments
     

Dec. 25

 12:30 p.m.       Meerkats get Australian pine tree and small holiday wrapped treat boxes
  2:00 p.m. Spider monkeys get paper mache ornaments stuffed with treats
     

Dec. 28

 10:30 a.m.       Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts
  1:30 p.m.      Chimpanzees get holiday presents
     

Dec. 29

 11:30 a.m.       Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies
  2:00 p.m.       Sloth bear gets holiday gift boxes filled with treats
     

*Animals and times are subject to change without notice. 

