How Covid-19 Affects Hearing

The last five months have been some of the most trying times for families around the globe. Our humanity has been challenged to its limits. Yet somehow, our strength has continued to shine. While COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed our perspectives on so many everyday things, from going to school, going to the market, spending time with loved ones, to name a just a few, we have still managed to find the little joys in life to look forward to.

Although this current health crisis has been difficult to overcome, it has presented us with opportunities we may never have seen before. For that, we are grateful. We, as healthcare providers, know the importance of having support of others to help get through difficult times. As people, our overall well-being improves when we know there is someone we can count on to help. Our patients at Kendall Audiology have continued to make their appointments and have entrusted us with their care. They have kept coming in for service, knowing we are doing everything we can to make sure everyone’s safety is first priority in our office. For that, we are grateful.

Recent studies of the Covid-19 virus have shown related cases of hearing loss, tinnitus symptoms, and dizziness and it is assumed this insidious virus may have detrimental effects on the delicate system of hearing and balance. Even with a normal hearing individuals, the widespread use of wearing masks or attending virtual meetings have made communication more difficult, that difficulty is tenfold for a hearing impaired person who is no longer able to read lips.

We welcome children and adults to come for a consultation if they have any hearing related concerns. As always, we will stand behind our commitment to help anyone in need of audiological care. We want to provide treatment early and continuously to optimize their outcomes. We are here for you and we will do our very best to get you the care you need. At the end of each day, we are grateful we can make that promise.

