Joe Pinon: A life of service, stories and second acts

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Ten books in less than two years.

It took me three years to finish my first, so when author Joe Pinon casually added that he has two more on the way, I had to ask the obvious question: How?

“I just sit there for hours and hours and write whatever comes back in my head,” he explained.

Of course, what is in Joe’s head could fill far more than a dozen books. His extraordinary life has taken him from Cuba to Vietnam, from the streets of Miami Beach to the corridors of local government, and eventually to Iraq.

Joe arrived in the United States alone through Operation Pedro Pan in 1961. He later served as a Marine platoon sergeant in Vietnam, spent 14 years as a Miami Beach police officer and rose to become an assistant city manager. He also served as a senior assistant city manager for the City of Miami and director of homeland security for Miami-Dade County before working internationally alongside former members of the Secret Service, CIA and FBI.

As I told him during our conversation, “Even more impressive than your books is your resume.”

Joe’s writing journey began only about a year and a half ago, when he discovered a box in his attic filled with photographs, letters his mother had saved and other remnants of his service in Vietnam. Those materials awakened memories he had rarely discussed, even during his years in law enforcement.

His first book, The Path of Heroes Is Paved in Blood, blends his own experiences with stories shared by fellow veterans. It explores not only combat, but also the disease, loneliness, racial tensions and psychological wounds that followed many servicemen home.

“What happens is, when you suffer PTSD, you don’t know it,” Joe said.

Writing the book, he acknowledged, became part of his healing.

That moment captured something I have observed repeatedly through my conversations with authors: “Books help to heal or provide therapy to those who are reading them. But what I find is that it’s also very therapeutic to the author.”

From there, the stories kept coming. Joe created detective Kyle Hunter, whose adventures now span eight thrillers inspired in part by real crimes, investigative techniques and Joe’s own law-enforcement experience. His fiction travels through Chicago, New York, Miami, Havana and Beijing, while exploring subjects ranging from murder and international intrigue to UFOs and the unexplained.

He also drew upon his time in Iraq to write Sheik Alawi: The Black Scorpion, inspired by a tribal sheikh he knew and the stories the man shared about his family’s history.

Despite the differences among his books, Joe sees a common purpose running through all of them.

“I want people to know about the world out there,” he said. “In every one of my books, you’re going to learn something.”

That instinct — to preserve experiences, reveal unfamiliar worlds and teach through storytelling — may be the true source of Joe’s remarkable productivity. His books are not simply products of imagination; they are the accumulated stories of a life spent serving, observing and listening.

Learn more about Joe Pinon and his many works at JoePinon.com.

Watch or listen to my complete conversation with Joe Piñon on The Miami Book Hub podcast. Please like, subscribe and share — and visit TheMiamiBookHub.com for more conversations, columns and resources for Miami’s literary community.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing, and stay curious, Miami!

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