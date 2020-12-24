KAREN KRUGLIAK IS STAR ATTENDEE AT VIRTUAL TRAVEL EVENT





Travel Weekly is proud to announce that professional travel advisor Karen Krugliak, Owner/Manager of Brit Olom Tours, Inc. participated in the STAR (Select Travel Advisor Recognition) Program during its annual CruiseWorld event. STAR participants must meet strict qualifying criteria and demonstrate what it means to be a qualified professional in the travel industry.



This year’s CruiseWorld, held virtually November 11-13, 2020, connected 1,300 travel industry professionals. Advisor attendees participated in educational workshops, heard from c-level industry executives, partook in discussion-based peer-to-peer sessions, and engaged in one-on-one video meetings with supplier representatives.

“Those selected for the STAR Program are incredibly passionate, perseverant and motivated about this industry, despite these though times,” said Alicia Evanko-Lewis, Senior Vice President of Events, Northstar Travel Group. “The team vets all applicants to ensure all STAR participants are serious about their careers and about giving their clients the best possible service. All travel advisors should make achieving STAR status one of their professional goals. This group of STARs demonstrated the utmost professionalism through a trying year and we were honored to have them participate in CruiseWorld.”

The STAR Program works to curate a group of the industry’s most dedicated and professional travel advisors through an application and review process that involves reference checks and an evaluation of current business practices. Those chosen to participate receive complimentary conference registration as well as special opportunities to connect one-on-one with representatives from destinations, tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and more, from all over the world.



While attending CruiseWorld, Karen Krugliak heard keynote addresses on the state of the industry from top cruise line executives. STARs also learned of destination product offerings, healthy and safety protocols, and updated policies from a number of travel suppliers. Advisors also had access to over 40 virtual tours of ships, attractions and resort properties.

All of these valuable experiences combine to keep STAR advisors up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices, as the industry moves towards recovery. This allows them to continue to provide the most up-to-date information to their clients in this ever-changing travel landscape.