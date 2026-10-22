KENDALL FEDERATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE ENDORSEMENTS
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The Kendall Federation Political Action Committee (KFPAC) is pleased to announce its endorsements for the general election on November 3, 2026.
Your vote can make a difference. Tell your elected officials that you count!
Election Day: November 3, 2026
Early Voting: October 19 – November 1, 2026
Candidate Endorsements
The following are the committee’s endorsements in contested races.
United States House of Representatives
- Congressional District 27: Eliott Rodriguez (D)
- Congressional District 28: Phil Ehr (D)
Florida State Senate
- District 38: Richard Lamondin (D)
- District 40: Ana Maria Rodriguez (R)
Florida House of Representatives
- District 115: Marco Reyes (D)
- District 116: No Endorsement
- District 117: Kevin Chambliss (D)
- District 118: Armando A.C. Castillo (D)
- District 119: Juan Carlos Porras (R)
Proposed Florida Constitutional Amendments
Amendment No. 1: Budget Stabilization Fund
Article III, Section 19
KFPAC Recommendation: YES
Amendment No. 2: Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land From Taxation
Article VII, Section 3; Article XII
KFPAC Recommendation: NO
Amendment No. 3: Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property Assessments
Article VII, Sections 4, 6 and 9; Article XII
KFPAC Recommendation: NO
Miami-Dade County Referendums
County Referendum 1: Charter Amendment Establishing an Independent Salary Commission
KFPAC Recommendation: NO
The Kendall Federation Political Action Committee opposes this proposed amendment because it believes voters should vote on any proposed salary increases.
County Referendum 2: Charter Amendment Increasing Length of District Residency to Run for County Commissioner
KFPAC Recommendation: YES
County Referendum 3: Charter Amendment Allowing Vacancy Elections to Sync With Other Elections
KFPAC Recommendation: YES
County Referendum 4: Charter Amendment Revisions Due to Reestablishment of Elected County Constitutional Offices
KFPAC Recommendation: YES
County Referendum 5: Charter Amendment Addressing Miscellaneous Matters and Technical Changes
KFPAC Recommendation: YES
County Referendum 6: Charter Amendment Expanding Allowable Advertising at Parks
KFPAC Recommendation: NO
School Board Referendum
Renewal of Existing Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security
KFPAC Recommendation: YES
About the Kendall Federation Political Action Committee
The Kendall Federation Political Action Committee is comprised of residents throughout the Kendall area. The committee believes in recommending candidates who strongly represent the views and interests of Kendall and all of Miami-Dade County.
Marvin P. Stein, Chairman
Kendall Federation Political Action Committee
12930 SW 128th Street, Suite 101
Miami, FL 33186-6038
Phone: (786) 249-0312
Email: marvin@marvinpstein.com