KENDALL FEDERATION POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE ENDORSEMENTS

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The Kendall Federation Political Action Committee (KFPAC) is pleased to announce its endorsements for the general election on November 3, 2026.

Your vote can make a difference. Tell your elected officials that you count!

Election Day: November 3, 2026

Early Voting: October 19 – November 1, 2026

Candidate Endorsements

The following are the committee’s endorsements in contested races.

United States House of Representatives

Congressional District 27: Eliott Rodriguez (D)

Eliott Rodriguez (D) Congressional District 28: Phil Ehr (D)

Florida State Senate

District 38: Richard Lamondin (D)

Richard Lamondin (D) District 40: Ana Maria Rodriguez (R)

Florida House of Representatives

District 115: Marco Reyes (D)

Marco Reyes (D) District 116: No Endorsement

No Endorsement District 117: Kevin Chambliss (D)

Kevin Chambliss (D) District 118: Armando A.C. Castillo (D)

Armando A.C. Castillo (D) District 119: Juan Carlos Porras (R)

Proposed Florida Constitutional Amendments

Amendment No. 1: Budget Stabilization Fund

Article III, Section 19

KFPAC Recommendation: YES

Amendment No. 2: Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land From Taxation

Article VII, Section 3; Article XII

KFPAC Recommendation: NO

Amendment No. 3: Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property Assessments

Article VII, Sections 4, 6 and 9; Article XII

KFPAC Recommendation: NO

Miami-Dade County Referendums

County Referendum 1: Charter Amendment Establishing an Independent Salary Commission

KFPAC Recommendation: NO

The Kendall Federation Political Action Committee opposes this proposed amendment because it believes voters should vote on any proposed salary increases.

County Referendum 2: Charter Amendment Increasing Length of District Residency to Run for County Commissioner

KFPAC Recommendation: YES

County Referendum 3: Charter Amendment Allowing Vacancy Elections to Sync With Other Elections

KFPAC Recommendation: YES

County Referendum 4: Charter Amendment Revisions Due to Reestablishment of Elected County Constitutional Offices

KFPAC Recommendation: YES

County Referendum 5: Charter Amendment Addressing Miscellaneous Matters and Technical Changes

KFPAC Recommendation: YES

County Referendum 6: Charter Amendment Expanding Allowable Advertising at Parks

KFPAC Recommendation: NO

School Board Referendum

Renewal of Existing Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security

KFPAC Recommendation: YES

About the Kendall Federation Political Action Committee

The Kendall Federation Political Action Committee is comprised of residents throughout the Kendall area. The committee believes in recommending candidates who strongly represent the views and interests of Kendall and all of Miami-Dade County.

Marvin P. Stein, Chairman

Kendall Federation Political Action Committee

12930 SW 128th Street, Suite 101

Miami, FL 33186-6038

Phone: (786) 249-0312

Email: marvin@marvinpstein.com