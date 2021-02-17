KENDALL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER NAMED ONE OF AMERICA’S 250 BEST HOSPITALS FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

Hospital included in annual Healthgrades ranking, also earning recognition for medical specialties

Kendall Regional Medical Center, a 447-bed facility in western Miami-Dade County, and part of HCA Healthcare’s East Florida Division, is honored to be awarded Healthgrades’ ‘America’s 250 Best Hospitals’ for the third consecutive year. This recognition places Kendall Regional in the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality.

To earn this recognition, nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country are evaluated using objective quality measures, including clinical outcomes, patient safety, and overall patient experience. Beyond the overall ranking, hospitals are also evaluated for the specialty care medicine they offer.

Kendall Regional Medical Center is one of four hospitals in South Florida to be on the list. Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, another HCA Healthcare hospital in Miami-Dade County, was also included.

“Being recognized as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for the third year in a row is a testament to the team and quality of care we provide at Kendall,” said Brandon Haushalter, CEO of Kendall Regional Medical Center. “We are proud to be one of South Florida’s leading tertiary-care facilities, offering many specialized service lines, care options, and continued education and research. As our facility continues to expand and innovate, our focus is on elevating the patient experience with cutting-edge medicine and quality care.”

In addition to being named one of the best hospitals, Kendall Regional was also recognized for the following medical specialties:

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery Award

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery Award

Joint Replacement Excellence Award

Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award

Stroke Care Excellence Award

For more information about Kendall Regional Medical Center and its offerings, visit www.kendallmed.com.