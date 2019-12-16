Kendall Regional Medical Center Proudly Sponsors KFHA’s Annual Police and Firefighter Awards

1 of 3

Kendall Regional Medical Center is proud to sponsor the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Association’s annual Police and Firefighter awards night. This ceremony serves to recognize the lifesaving work done by our Miami-Dade County Police and our Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. As a Level 1 Trauma hospital, first responders are important to Kendall Regional as they play a vital role in the care that they provide. First responders are the people on the front lines of health and without them, Kendall Regional Medical Center wouldn’t have the opportunity to save lives every single day. From crimes to fires, our local heroes are always ready to help and strive to ensure safety.

At this ceremony, individual police & fire rescue members were recognized for specific cases they were involved in. Some of these cases involved patients who were treated and saved by the ER, trauma and burn teams at Kendall Regional. One case was a three-year-old boy that was a near drowning victim. The boy is now alive and doing well, thanks to fire rescue for responding so quickly and bringing him to Kendall Regional. Another case was a teenage boy that was trapped in a burning car after his car crashed. He was also at the event and was saved by the brave police officers that pulled him out of the burning car. It is truly humbling to see these patients reunite with the police officers, fire rescue members and Kendall Regional doctors who saved their lives.

The KFHA’s annual Police and Firefighter awards ceremony gives the Kendall community the opportunity to meet the people they need when they are in desperate times of need and dial 9-1-1. With several awards and recognitions to be given out, it was an evening filled with gratitude and recognition. Kendall Regional Medical Center and the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Association are thankful for the constant care and protection the Kendall community receives from our local Police Officers, Firefighters and Paramedics.