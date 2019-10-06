Kristina Alzugaray to serve as intern for U.S. Rep. Shalala.

Lucas J. De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, has announced that graduating senior Kristina Alzugaray has been selected to serve as an intern for U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala. Kristina is in the iPREP Academy.

A congressional internship is a mix of hard work, political experience and educational rigor. Congress depends on interns for a number of tasks, from such administrative responsibilities as answering phones, letter writing, filing, and running errands to research and constituent assistance.

Internships are extremely competitive, as Congressional staffers look for individuals with a strong academic record, leadership skills, and a background in community service and student government. While these internships are primarily unpaid, they provide the student with unmatched hands-on experience.